DJ Akademiks Denies Spreading NBA YoungBoy Rumor Amid Kai Cenat Break Up

BY Zachary Horvath 281 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
GettyImages-1057184856 (1)
LONG BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 03: DJ Akademiks attends 2018 ComplexCon-Day 1 at Long Beach Convention Center on November 3, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)
Kai Cenat's breakup with Gigi Alayah has become a viral story online for several reasons, including a rampant rumor involving NBA YoungBoy.

Over the last couple of days, Kai Cenat and Gabrielle "Gigi" Alayah have been the hot topic on social media. Unfortunately, it's because the couple, which had been together for the last year, is no longer a pair. The streamer shared the sad update on his social media, with his tweet about it spreading like wildfire.

His post that reads, "I'm single I will never be in another relationship again," currently has 57 million views, 282,000 likes, 40,000 reposts, and 21,000 comments.

But given how massive Kai Cenat is, folks hungry for their 15 minutes are making some explosive rumors about the breakup. One user's tweet that's been generating a lot of chatter is that Gigi cheated on Kai Cenat with NBA YoungBoy.

What's more is that the person behind it connected DJ Akademiks to the rumor. The post reads, "There are some rumors going around that Kia Cenat's girlfriend Gigi is cheating on him with NBA YoungBoy via Dj Akademiks on his live stream."

The hip-hop reporter caught wind of this and has firmly denied his involvement in spreading this gossip. In a live stream clip caught by The Shade Room Teens, he denounced it, labeling it "fake" and that the page "just created this."

Read More: The MAGAfication Of Nicki Minaj

Kai Cenat & Gabrielle "Gigi" Alayah Break Up

On top of distancing himself from the post, Akademiks made sure to clear his reputation. "[I] don't lie about a motherf*cking thing. 'Cause if I said that I would stand on it and if y'all questioned me I'd show proof."

He continues, "But I didn't say that because I don't know what's going on. Ever since then I have tried to do some due diligence. But it's not for me to speak on and I don't give a f*ck. I'm just here to clear my name."

However, Ak does feel bad for Kai and Gigi. He got into TSR's comments and wrote, "This time I don’t kno wat going on. Pray for black love tho. They our version of Barack and Michele." 

But what is true is that Alayah and Cenat are through, with the former confirming her ex's initial post. "I left, now you wanna get on the internet and rush to paint a false narrative about me off a FAKE twitter post is insane. I've never cheated on him, and YOU know that. I have never dealt with that man... play that sympathetic role somewhere else, pls."

It's unclear if she's talking to the person(s) spreading the cheating narrative or Kai for trying to get others to claim this. Overall, it's a sad and messy situation.

Read More: Fabolous Fans Hope His Cryptic IG Message Is A 50 Cent Warning Shot

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Lil Tjay Mocks Kai Cenat Breakup Gigi Alayah Beef Hip Hop News Music Lil Tjay Allegedly Mocks Kai Cenat For Breakup With Gigi Alayah After Beef 1.9K
Kai Cenat Girlfriend Gigi Deny Cheating Allegations Breakup Viral News Relationships Kai Cenat's Ex Girlfriend Gigi Reacts To Wild NBA YoungBoy Cheating Claims 7.9K
Blueface Kai Cenat Cry Baby Gigi Breakup Cheating Hip Hop News Music Blueface Calls Kai Cenat A "Cry Baby" Over Gigi Breakup & Cheating Rumors 2.0K
NBA: All Star-Celebrity Game-Team Bonds at Team Rice Pop Culture Mother Of Kai Cenat's Girlfriend Accuses Him Of Destroying Their Family Dynamic 5.0K
Comments 2