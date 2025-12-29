DJ Akademiks Denies Spreading NBA YoungBoy Rumor Amid Kai Cenat Break Up

Over the last couple of days, Kai Cenat and Gabrielle "Gigi" Alayah have been the hot topic on social media. Unfortunately, it's because the couple, which had been together for the last year, is no longer a pair. The streamer shared the sad update on his social media, with his tweet about it spreading like wildfire.

His post that reads, "I'm single I will never be in another relationship again," currently has 57 million views, 282,000 likes, 40,000 reposts, and 21,000 comments.

But given how massive Kai Cenat is, folks hungry for their 15 minutes are making some explosive rumors about the breakup. One user's tweet that's been generating a lot of chatter is that Gigi cheated on Kai Cenat with NBA YoungBoy.

What's more is that the person behind it connected DJ Akademiks to the rumor. The post reads, "There are some rumors going around that Kia Cenat's girlfriend Gigi is cheating on him with NBA YoungBoy via Dj Akademiks on his live stream."

The hip-hop reporter caught wind of this and has firmly denied his involvement in spreading this gossip. In a live stream clip caught by The Shade Room Teens, he denounced it, labeling it "fake" and that the page "just created this."

Kai Cenat & Gabrielle "Gigi" Alayah Break Up

On top of distancing himself from the post, Akademiks made sure to clear his reputation. "[I] don't lie about a motherf*cking thing. 'Cause if I said that I would stand on it and if y'all questioned me I'd show proof."

He continues, "But I didn't say that because I don't know what's going on. Ever since then I have tried to do some due diligence. But it's not for me to speak on and I don't give a f*ck. I'm just here to clear my name."

However, Ak does feel bad for Kai and Gigi. He got into TSR's comments and wrote, "This time I don’t kno wat going on. Pray for black love tho. They our version of Barack and Michele."

But what is true is that Alayah and Cenat are through, with the former confirming her ex's initial post. "I left, now you wanna get on the internet and rush to paint a false narrative about me off a FAKE twitter post is insane. I've never cheated on him, and YOU know that. I have never dealt with that man... play that sympathetic role somewhere else, pls."

It's unclear if she's talking to the person(s) spreading the cheating narrative or Kai for trying to get others to claim this. Overall, it's a sad and messy situation.