Joe Budden Has A Heart-To-Heart With Kai Cenat As He Weighs In On Gigi Alayah Breakup

BY Zachary Horvath 713 Views
UnitedMasters SelectCon 2024
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 24: Joe Budden attends the UnitedMasters SelectCon 2024 on October 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
The internet has talked down on Kai Cenat for his reaction to his big breakup, but Joe Budden is stepping in and showing some compassion.

Kai Cenat has experienced a lot of incredible highs this year such as his third Mafiathon and the induction of Streamer University. However, things could be going a lot better for the 24-year-old. As you may have heard, him and his girlfriend of one year, Gigi Alayah, called it quits at the end of December.

It visibly rocked him as he tweeted out on December 27, "I'm single I will never be in another relationship again." He's also been quite silent online as of late too, going as far back as October, moments after Mafiathon 3's conclusion.

While there have been some words of encouragement shared by his fans, others have been diminishing his thoughts and feelings. For example, Blueface tweeted out, "Kai cenat a cry baby. Act funny with everybody he came up with an wonder y he got mental health problems. Stop choosing the fame over real relationships and you n****s will be okay. Stop letting fame change you. You'll never like what you become!"

Lil Tjay, who's been beefing with Kai for essentially the last year, allegedly didn't have anything nice to say either. "A lot of things ya thought I did wrong gon age like [wine]," he said on an Instagram Story post.

Gigi Alayah Leaves The Internet

But amidst all of the belittling and hate, Joe Budden is stepping in and imparting some fatherly advice onto the hurting content creator.

In clip from a recent Joe Budden Podcast episode caught by X user Killa, Joe says he's experienced what Kai is going through and that his aforementioned tweet struck a chord with him. "That hit me because odd thing to say when you're so young. But if you saying that, then you're feeling that. And if you're feeling then I assume you went through something with your lady."

He then goes on to say, "24, 25, 26, your first real breakup. As a man or a young man, that's the one. That's gonna define your next 15 years. It's gonna build character. I remember I called my mother, n****," he admitted. Hopefully, Kai sees this and can begin his recovery process sooner than later.

We are also wishing Gigi Alayah the best as well as she's also faced a lot of backlash for seemingly being the one to end things with the beloved streamer. She's been accused of cheating on him with NBA YoungBoy, a completely baseless rumor.

As a result, she's taken the liberty of stepping away from social media as 2026 gets underway.

In a lengthy video posted to her YouTube channel, Gigi signed off by saying, "I know it's the new year. But right now, I am navigating a lot personally. I want to be honest and just take the time that I need to reset. And just protect my own peace. I am incredibly grateful and thankful for everyone who has continued to show love and support. I'm going to say, I may be quiet for a little while. I will be back. And I just want you guys to know that I love you, and I will see you guys soon."

