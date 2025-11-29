NBA YoungBoy Promises New Album "Slime Cry" Is Still "Loading" After Delay

NBA YoungBoy doesn't always hop online to explain himself, whether it's for possible rap beef responses or other social media drama. But after he failed to deliver on his announcement of his new album Slime Cry releasing on Friday, November 28, it seems like the disappointment grew too loud to ignore online.

Therefore, YB took to Twitter in the wee hours of Saturday morning (November 29) to address the delay with a couple of vague but nonetheless promising messages. "Oh you want my album I forgot, Loading….,," he wrote in one post, then adding "5ive I’m the sickest, You ready ??" in another post just an hour ago as of writing this article.

Of course, this doesn't explain why Slime Cry did not end up coming out as announced. Maybe it was a tough window to meet to begin with, or the Baton Rouge rapper literally forgot. Nevertheless, it's not like it's been radio silence for him this year. Quite the opposite, in fact.

NBA YoungBoy's album MASA and its accompanying tour have been some of the biggest hip-hop events of 2025. Following a whole lot of legal trouble, relationship drama, and time away from the spotlight, he's more ready than ever to capitalize on his massive fanbase.

NLE Choppa & NBA YoungBoy Beef

Elsewhere, NBA YoungBoy has rap beef on the horizon. He recently got another diss track from NLE Choppa, who now goes by NLE The Great. "Hello Revenge" is not the most direct or detailed diss in the world, but it does have folks wondering if the Never Broke Again boss will respond.

For those unaware, the two MCs have had beef for quite some time, which seems to stem from fanbase wars, social media comparisons, and clashes of ego. A specific rift between them is still quite unclear. This is especially the case after Choppa said he still "loves" YoungBoy despite launching these disses at him.

Maybe the reason for Slime Cry's delay is to include a more direct response to The Great. In any case, it seems like he's still going to drop it very soon, which is good news for fans.