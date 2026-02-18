NBA YoungBoy isn't typically one to pay attention to online drama, but recently, he took to social media to clear up some rumors. In a clip shared by Akademiks TV, he confirms that he does not have a burner account that he uses to slide into people's DMs. Moreover, he says that he's not interested in the women he's accused of reaching out to, and has never even spoken to them.

The clarification comes just a couple of months after Kai Cenat and his ex-girlfriend Gigi Alayah went their separate ways. Following the split, speculation about what led up to it ran rampant. Many even suspected that Alayah may have cheated on the streamer with YB, which she quickly denied.

"I left, now you wanna get on the internet and rush to paint a false narrative about me off a FAKE twitter post is insane," she wrote on her Instagram Story in response to the rumor. "I've never cheated on him, and YOU know that. I have never dealt with that man... play that sympathetic role somewhere else, pls."

NBA YoungBoy Rumors

For now, it remains unclear exactly how this rumor started, though some have pointed to DJ Akademiks. Ak, however, vehemently denies this.

"[I] don't lie about a motherf*cking thing. 'Cause if I said that I would stand on it and if y'all questioned me I'd show proof," he told his supporters during a livestream in December. "But I didn't say that because I don't know what's going on. Ever since then I have tried to do some due diligence. But it's not for me to speak on and I don't give a f*ck. I'm just here to clear my name."

YB's remarks also come after internet personality Messy Maj accused him of talking to both Summyah, NoCap's former girlfriend, and Alabama Barker. At the time of writing, it's unconfirmed exactly what situation NBA YoungBoy was referring to.