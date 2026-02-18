NBA YoungBoy Denies Using Burner Account To DM Other Men’s Girlfriends

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA YoungBoy Denies Burner Account
&lt;&gt; at Champions Square on August 25, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. EG5
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
NBA YoungBoy recently hopped online to set the record straight amid rumors involving Kai Cenat's ex Gigi, NoCap's ex Summyah, and more.

NBA YoungBoy isn't typically one to pay attention to online drama, but recently, he took to social media to clear up some rumors. In a clip shared by Akademiks TV, he confirms that he does not have a burner account that he uses to slide into people's DMs. Moreover, he says that he's not interested in the women he's accused of reaching out to, and has never even spoken to them.

The clarification comes just a couple of months after Kai Cenat and his ex-girlfriend Gigi Alayah went their separate ways. Following the split, speculation about what led up to it ran rampant. Many even suspected that Alayah may have cheated on the streamer with YB, which she quickly denied.

"I left, now you wanna get on the internet and rush to paint a false narrative about me off a FAKE twitter post is insane," she wrote on her Instagram Story in response to the rumor. "I've never cheated on him, and YOU know that. I have never dealt with that man... play that sympathetic role somewhere else, pls."

Read More: Playboi Carti Invokes NBA YoungBoy Collab By Reportedly Firing Manager

NBA YoungBoy Rumors

For now, it remains unclear exactly how this rumor started, though some have pointed to DJ Akademiks. Ak, however, vehemently denies this.

"[I] don't lie about a motherf*cking thing. 'Cause if I said that I would stand on it and if y'all questioned me I'd show proof," he told his supporters during a livestream in December. "But I didn't say that because I don't know what's going on. Ever since then I have tried to do some due diligence. But it's not for me to speak on and I don't give a f*ck. I'm just here to clear my name."

YB's remarks also come after internet personality Messy Maj accused him of talking to both Summyah, NoCap's former girlfriend, and Alabama Barker. At the time of writing, it's unconfirmed exactly what situation NBA YoungBoy was referring to.

Read More: Lul Timm Defends Chief Keef Amid Backlash Over NBA YoungBoy Collab

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
GettyImages-1057184856 (1) Relationships DJ Akademiks Denies Spreading NBA YoungBoy Rumor Amid Kai Cenat Break Up
kai cenat Relationships NBA YoungBoy Upset With Kai Cenat For Ignoring Attempts To Dispel Gigi Rumors
Kai Cenat Girlfriend Gigi Deny Cheating Allegations Breakup Viral News Relationships Kai Cenat's Ex Girlfriend Gigi Reacts To Wild NBA YoungBoy Cheating Claims
Lul Timm Defends Chief Keef NBA YoungBoy Music Lul Timm Defends Chief Keef Amid Backlash Over NBA YoungBoy Collab
Comments 0