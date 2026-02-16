Playboi Carti Invokes NBA YoungBoy Collab By Reportedly Firing Manager

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Playboi Carti NBA YoungBoy Collab Report Firing Manager
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 21: Playboi Carti performs during The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
NBA YoungBoy and Playboi Carti's collaboration "Fire Your Manager" appeared on the former's "MASA" album from last year.

Playboi Carti doesn't tend to update fans on social media very often, letting the mystique behind his public persona guard him for better or for worse. As such, new reports that he allegedly switched managers have fans looking for confirmation, and also bringing up his collab with NBA YoungBoy.

On YB's MASA album (which led to the highest-grossing tour for a debut headlining rapper), they linked up for the first time (officially) on the track "Fire Your Manager." Of course, the song doesn't have anything directly to do with that decision. But these new unconfirmed reports made many fans not able to help themselves, and they referenced this cut.

According to INSIDER HUB on Twitter, the Atlanta artist swapped management and "has full steamed his brand ahead." Many fans assume that this means he allegedly fired his reported Opium manager, Erin Larsen. Also, the publication reported that Carti is allegedly "currently exploring deals with Adidas and Under Armour," which has led many fans to believe that this year and the next will be huge for him.

However, we don't have any official confirmation on these rumors from official sources. But given INSIDER HUB's reportedly successful scoops in the past, fans are very interested in this alleged news and what it could mean for the Opium boss.

NBA YoungBoy & Playboi Carti Collabs

For those unaware, Playboi Carti and NBA YoungBoy worked together before, although that alleged situation went left. Kanye West ended up unofficially releasing a track with the Baton Rouge lyricist, ostensibly titled "Alive," that was allegedly originally a collab between YB and Carti. The Die Lit MC dissed Ye online, although perhaps tensions are not as high right now as they were before.

As such "Fire Your Manager" is their only official collaboration. We will see if they have more in the future.

Elsewhere, Playboi Carti's presumably still working on BABY BOI, his follow-up album to 2025's MUSIC. We will see if this alleged new manager helps to speed up that process or expand his career and brand in other ways.

For many fans, this might seem like a small detail. But it can always go much farther than they initially expected.

