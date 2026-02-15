NBA YoungBoy Breaks Highest-Grossing Tour Record By Debut Headlining Rapper

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
NBA YoungBoy Highest Grossing Tour Debut Headlining Rapper
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 19: NBA YoungBoy performs during the MASA TOUR at Smoothie King Center on October 19, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
NBA YoungBoy sold out all 42 shows on his "MASA (Make America Slime Again)" tour, selling 552,000 tickets.

NBA YoungBoy has been in the game for a long time now, so it's wild to think he only just recent had his first headlining tour, the "MASA" trek. This followed a lot of legal issues, but upon his return to the stage, his success has been staggering to see.

According to Touring Data on Twitter, YB now boasts the highest-grossing tour by a debut headlining rapper in United States history. He sold out all his 42 shows of the trek, generating $70 million in revenue from over 552,200 tickets sold.

The publication also included some more details about this commercial achievement. For example, the Baton Rouge lyricist's highest-grossing concert on this tour was the October 3, 2025 stop in Philadelphia's Xfinity Mobile Arena, netting $2.373 million. It just so happens to also be his highest-grossing concert of all time.

In addition, YoungBoy Never Broke Again had his most attended show of all time on November 9 of that year, for which the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas sold 15,343 tickets.

Texas was the overall biggest market for the "MASA" tour. $12 million came from seven shows and 96,000 tickets, marking the second tour by a headlining rapper to gross over $10 million in the state. For those curious, the first to achieve this was Drake with his "It's All A Blur" trek.

NBA YoungBoy's "MASA" Tour Dates

YB's "MASA" tour in support of his MASA album (which stands for "Make America Slime Again") began on September 1, 2025 in Dallas and ended on November 12 of that year in Seattle. A few shows faced cancellations, specifically those in Chicago, Atlanta, and Detroit. However, ATL did get a concert after all.

Elsewhere, NBA YoungBoy is avoiding beef, basking in his success and slyly denouncing any conflict with rappers. He recently told fans on social media that he won't feed into negativity and pursue beefs, even if his fanbase pushes him toward it.

Still, that's not to say NBA YoungBoy is avoiding competition. He recently challenged fans to find a suitor in the hip-hop game that could go toe-to-toe with him for 15 songs each, à la Verzuz. Many fans had their takes and proposed some big names. But when it comes a debut headlining tour by an MC, YB can claim the ultimate crown as the one to make the most money from one.

