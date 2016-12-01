highest earning
- MusicDrake Breaks Kendrick Lamar's Record For Best-Selling Rap TourLess than half of Drizzy's tour dates from 2023-2024, plus its J. Cole expansion, already surpassed the entirety of "The Big Steppers" tour.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Sets This Billboard Milestone For Tour Sales In Hip-HopThe OVO mogul is now at the top of the game, and this accolade speaks to his longevity, consistent presence, and business acumen.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureWill Smith, The Rock Rank Among Highest-Paid Movie StarsFrom Daniel Craig to Will Smith, Hollywood's biggest movie stars’ bring home sizeable million-dollar paychecks. By Kyesha Jennings
- Pop CultureThe Rock, Ryan Reynolds & Mark Wahlberg Top Forbes’ Highest-Paid Actors ListDwayne "The Rock" Johnson tops the Forbes annual highest-paid actors list for the second year in a row. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureJoe Rogan Named Highest-Earning Podcaster By Forbes, Making $30 Million A YearJoe Rogan is raking it in.By Lynn S.
- NumbersXXXTentacion & Nipsey Hussle Rank High On Forbes' List Of "Top Earning Dead Celebrities"They rank at the tenth and eleventh spots.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentSofia Vergara Tops Forbes' 2018 Ranking Of Highest-Paid TV Actresses With $42.5 MillionBig bank.By hnhh
- MusicTaylor Swift Is Highest-Earning Musician Of 2016, Diddy Only Rapper In Top 10Diddy, Rihanna, The Weeknd, Jay Z, Beyonce, and Drake are among this year's highest-paid musicians. Of those names, Rihanna is by far the most well-to-do, with reported 2016 earnings of $75 million. By Angus Walker