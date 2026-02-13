NBA YoungBoy Issues Warning To Unnamed Rapper While Denouncing Beefs

BY Zachary Horvath
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: Rapper NBA Youngboy performs during NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
NBA YoungBoy is wrapped up in a lot of beefs, but it seems he wants to improve his life and remove all negativity.

NBA YoungBoy is aiming to keep all distractions at bay and live a simpler lifestyle. It seems since his return from prison last year, the Baton Rouge native has been making strides towards that. He's made some hiccups along the way in that journey of course, but that's normal.

After years of run-ins and public beefs with rappers, he's ready to lock in and focus solely on his music career. He shared that goal in a new video he posted online recently, which was caught by DJ Akademiks. While riding in his chauffeur-driven car, he says that there's a lot of stuff that doesn't benefit him, like beefs, that he needs to stop bringing attention to.

He also says that his fans have been encouraging him to pursue said conflicts. However, he's standing on not giving those things his energy and that his supporters need to respect that.

However, NBA YoungBoy admits that there is a beef that's calling him to "spin the block" on. But he knows it's not right and claims that he won't give into pursuing it.

What Beefs Does NBA YoungBoy Have?

But while he's on this path to clarity, he's still making one thing clear to this unnamed foe. "F*ck you... You better not f*ck with me. You better not f*ck with me, man. That's all I got to say h*e, or whoever you are. F*ck you. I don't care about none of that."

Folks in Akademiks' comment section aren't really jiving with what YB is putting down. Some of that is because they can barely understand his whispery voice or because they feel he's just saying a whole lot of nothing in their eyes.

This could wind up being nothing, but it's interesting because of who the unspecified target is. Could it be Lil Durk, arguably his biggest rival? Lil Baby is another possibility given their history. Streamer Kai Cenat could be another, even though he's not a rapper.

Remember, YB was thrusted into a rumor that he slept with Kai's ex Gigi and it's why they broke up. However, according to Akademiks, that's not true and he said that YB denies any involvement. What's more is that YB allegedly had been trying to contact Kai to clear things up, but the latter has allegedly been dodging his calls.

One more potential target is 21 Savage after YB denounced his "f*ck the streets" campaign in a recent Complex interview.

