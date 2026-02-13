Kanye West Reveals His Surprising Hip-Hop Mount Rushmore

Kanye West has a long and tense history with many of his most iconic collaborators, whether it's falling out with Jay-Z or distancing himself from Pusha T. But Ye is always changing his mind and reevaluating history, as he proved while revealing his surprising hip-hop Mount Rushmore last year.

This new revelation comes from a leaked extended version of his interview with Justin Laboy on The Download, whose original version came out on February 4 of last year. Auorabao caught the leaked extension on YouTube.

"I'm going to remove you and make it easier," Laboy told the Chicago artist, as caught by THUGGERDAILY on Twitter. "Now you got three slots outside of you being the GOAT. Putting Ye up here, three more people besides yourself to round out the Mount Rushmore." He ended up saying five names in the following order: Future, Drake, Young Thug. "That's my answer," Ye remarked, later adding Playboi Carti. "Oh, new GOAT, Carti," he shared. "Carti. Yeah, next generation. You know, if you put it by generation. I exist in every generation."

It's a far cry from the last time Kanye West shared a similar list. That's mostly because of his complex relationship with some of these artists.

Kanye West's Beefs

Starting with Future, the Yeezy mogul hasn't had too much beef with him, although he did accuse Pluto and Metro Boomin of ghosting him after his "Like That" remix. Speaking of which, Kanye West's past comments on Kendrick Lamar and Drake also made many fans raise their eyebrows at this early 2025 Mount Rushmore. Ye switched up on Kendrick after initially supporting him against Drizzy, and praised the 6ix God in the aftermath after a decade of tension with him.

Kanye West also feuded with Playboi Carti, although this was presumably after this Justin Laboy interview. As for Young Thug, Ye hasn't said anything negative about him in recent years.