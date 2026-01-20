NBA YoungBoy Professes His Allegiance To Donald Trump

BY Caroline Fisher
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: Rapper NBA Youngboy performs during NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
According to NBA YoungBoy, his "MASA" album title simple means to follow and enforce "whatever Trump applying."

It's been a busy few months for NBA YoungBoy, and it looks like 2026 will be no different. Recently, the hitmaker sat down with Complex's Jordan Rose for an interview after the outlet named him the Best Rapper Alive of 2025. During the interview, he was asked about owning his own masters, therapy, beef, and more. At one point, he was even asked about the title of his eighth studio album, MASA (Make America Slime Again).

When asked what the title means, his response was fairly simple. "Follow whatever Trump applying," he said, as seen in a clip shared by Kurrco. "In every way. [...] Enforce whatever Trump's applying. That's it." YB opted to keep quiet when it came to questions about his presidential pardon or his relationship with Trump himself.

This is far from the first time the 26-year-old has shown his support for Trump publicly, however. He also praises him on his song "XXX," which he dropped back in July. "Whatever Trump doin', b*tch it's good for the youngins (All Hail Trump)," he raps.

NBA YoungBoy Documentary

News of YB's remarks about Trump comes just a few days after the launch of his own production company, 38 Films. He'll kick things off with a documentary about his life and career, produced and distributed in partnership with Foundation Media Partners.

At the time of writing, the release date and name of the doc have yet to be announced. It will be directed by Nico Ballesteros, the same filmmaker behind the controversial Kanye West doc, In Whose Name?

"NBA YoungBoy is not just an artist. He’s a cultural force," Patrick Hughes, CEO of Foundation Media Partners, said of the doc following the announcement. "Through Nico’s vision, this film captures that energy honestly and cinematically, while giving audiences a real window into who he is beyond the stage."

YB's Trump comments also arrive shortly after the release of his ninth studio album, Slime Cry, which he dropped off last week.

