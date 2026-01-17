NBA YoungBoy Thirsts For Doja Cat Again On "Slime Cry"

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
nba youngboy
Jul 13, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Singer Doja Cat performs during half-time during the final of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta via Imagn Images ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: Rapper NBA Youngboy performs during NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
NBA YoungBoy has had a celebrity crush on Doja Cat for a little while now and the rapper decided to shoot his shot again on "Slime Cry."

NBA YoungBoy is trying to grab Doja Cat's attention after years of thirsting on his new album Slime Cry. The project, out as of Friday, January 16, features a track called "Anti-Social." On the song's fourth verse, YB lists off some things he wants to own or experience in his life, and that includes a show from the California superstar.

He raps, "I want the cannonball and have it signed by Johnny Depp (Oh) / I wanna pay for Doja Cat to perform for me (Oh)..." Whether or not he means a private and intimate sort of performance is up for debate. But there's no doubt that this a flirtatious bar from the 26-year-old.

If this bar feels kind of out of nowhere to you, though, there is some context behind it.

During an interview with DJ Akademiks in 2021, YoungBoy revealed that he would have pursued the "Say So" hitmaker if it weren't for his family. "Boy, if I ain’t have a family, if I ain’t have a girl still, I would be tryin' to marry Doja Cat... But nah, I got my little girl and her mama. So, I aint f*cking around like that." Additionally, he loved how she's "unique in her own way."

Read More: A$AP Rocky’s "Don't Be Dumb" Sales Skyrocket Thanks To Vinyl Release

NBA YoungBoy RIAA Record

From what we understand, Doja Cat has never addressed his advances, and she may never. After all, YB does have an extensive list of kids with several women, including wife Jazlyn Mychelle, whom he shares two with.

Doja Cat was last rumored to be dating actor Joseph Quinn, who broke into the mainstream with his role in Stranger Things 4.

But in other news, NBA YoungBoy is continuing his generational run. Yesterday, the RIAA confirmed that he's now the most decorated rapper ever after receiving 36 new certifications. The number is now 126 after that January 16 update and it may increase over the course of 2026.

Read More: Streamer Vitaly Awaiting Deportation To Russia After Months In Philippines Jail

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA Music NBA YoungBoy Holds A$AP Rocky From Top Spot On Apple Music Chart
Erika Goldring / Contributor / Getty Images, Amy Sussman/BBMA2020 / Contributor / Getty Images Pop Culture NBA YoungBoy Admits To Crushing On Doja Cat: "If I Ain't Have A Girl"
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA Music NBA YoungBoy Is Now The Most RIAA-Certified Rapper Ever
2023 The Prince's Trust Gala Streetwear Doja Cat Flaunts Her Figure In Clear Saran Wrap-Inspired Outfit
Comments 0