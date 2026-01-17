NBA YoungBoy Thirsts For Doja Cat Again On "Slime Cry"

NBA YoungBoy is trying to grab Doja Cat's attention after years of thirsting on his new album Slime Cry. The project, out as of Friday, January 16, features a track called "Anti-Social." On the song's fourth verse, YB lists off some things he wants to own or experience in his life, and that includes a show from the California superstar.
He raps, "I want the cannonball and have it signed by Johnny Depp (Oh) / I wanna pay for Doja Cat to perform for me (Oh)..." Whether or not he means a private and intimate sort of performance is up for debate. But there's no doubt that this a flirtatious bar from the 26-year-old.
If this bar feels kind of out of nowhere to you, though, there is some context behind it.
During an interview with DJ Akademiks in 2021, YoungBoy revealed that he would have pursued the "Say So" hitmaker if it weren't for his family. "Boy, if I ain’t have a family, if I ain’t have a girl still, I would be tryin' to marry Doja Cat... But nah, I got my little girl and her mama. So, I aint f*cking around like that." Additionally, he loved how she's "unique in her own way."
NBA YoungBoy RIAA Record
From what we understand, Doja Cat has never addressed his advances, and she may never. After all, YB does have an extensive list of kids with several women, including wife Jazlyn Mychelle, whom he shares two with.
Doja Cat was last rumored to be dating actor Joseph Quinn, who broke into the mainstream with his role in Stranger Things 4.
But in other news, NBA YoungBoy is continuing his generational run. Yesterday, the RIAA confirmed that he's now the most decorated rapper ever after receiving 36 new certifications. The number is now 126 after that January 16 update and it may increase over the course of 2026.