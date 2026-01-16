Streamer Vitaly Awaiting Deportation To Russia After Months In Philippines Jail

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Vitaly was arrested in the Philippines last year for harassing public officials and disturbing the peace during a livestream.

It has been a difficult past nine months for Kick streamer Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, who recently did prison time in the Philippines for disturbing the peace. According to the Manila Standard, following the closure of his criminal case and the completion of his sentence over harassment-related charges, the controversial content creator now awaits deportation back to his native Russia.

Per the publication, the Philippines' Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) confirmed the upcoming deportation on Thursday (January 15). "Let this be a reminder to all our visitors here in the Philippines that while we welcome tourists and treat them with respect, we also expect them to follow our laws, just as we do when we travel abroad," Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla reportedly stated.

"We have no ill feelings against Vitaly," he continued. "He has served his time, shown remorse, and is now a free man when he returns to Russia." Some folks aware of Vitaly's United States green card and residence might question why he's going back to Russia. Authorities clarified that standard immigration procedures over his original passport and his original citizenship indicate that this is the process to follow.

Zdorovetskiy will reportedly leave the Philippines within a week following an order from the Bureau of Immigration that still needs a final clearance from the courts and from the National Bureau of Investigation. FearBuck on Twitter caught pictures of Vitaly at the press conference announcing the deportation.

Why Did Vitaly Go To Prison?

For those unaware, authorities in the Philippines arrested him last year for disturbing the peace and harassing public officials and citizens during a livestream. Vitaly's controversial livestreams had caused ruckuses before, but nothing like this.

Before this halted his streaming career, Vitaly even crossed over with rappers sometimes, although not always to two-way positive results. He claimed that Quavo scammed him out of thousands of dollars, whereas some rappers like YG and Ty Dolla $ign have joined his livestreams supposedly catching alleged predators.

We will see if Vitaly makes a return to the public eye or if this situation will keep him out of the Internet for a while. Either way, fans are curious as to what his next era could look like.

