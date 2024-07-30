Quavo Subjected To Racist Comment From Vitaly After Allegedly Making Off With $300K

Quavo at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Quavo is being accused of taking the money and running.

Quavo is one of the biggest artists in hip-hop and if you want to collaborate with him, it is going to come with a price. Overall, this is especially true if you are a streamer who wants to get a bit of clout by having a famous artist on your broadcast. Well, it seems as though Vitaly is learning this the hard way. Recently, Vitaly claimed that he paid Quavo $300K to show up for a pedophile hunting stream. Vitaly has done these streams with the likes of Ty Dolla Sign, YG, and even The Game, in the past.

However, in the clip below, Vitaly explains that he allegedly gave Quavo the money, but he never showed up. This is similar to the situation involving Playboi Carti and Adin Ross, who are still in a bit of a public feud, to this day. Below, you can see that Vitaly had a vitriolic response to all of this that can certainly be classified as racism. As Vitaly told Myron from Fresh & Fit, Quavo's absence must have been a "black people thing."

Vitaly Goes After Quavo

The comment was uncalled for and fans on No Jumper noted as such. "Black people thing? Now I’m glad he took the money," one person said. "Bro had a chance of getting his bread back till he made that wild comment," said another. This was a common sentiment throughout the comments section and it is easy to see why. It just goes to show that these streamers just want clout, and do not care about the people they want to work with.

Let us know how you felt about these comments from Vitaly, in the comments section down below. Do you care about what the streamer had to say? Do you believe that his streams are purely for clout, or do you think he actually cares about helping the kids? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

