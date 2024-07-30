Quavo Subjected To Racist Comment From Vitaly After Allegedly Making Off With $300K

Quavo is being accused of taking the money and running.

Quavo is one of the biggest artists in hip-hop and if you want to collaborate with him, it is going to come with a price. Overall, this is especially true if you are a streamer who wants to get a bit of clout by having a famous artist on your broadcast. Well, it seems as though Vitaly is learning this the hard way. Recently, Vitaly claimed that he paid Quavo $300K to show up for a pedophile hunting stream. Vitaly has done these streams with the likes of Ty Dolla Sign, YG, and even The Game, in the past.

However, in the clip below, Vitaly explains that he allegedly gave Quavo the money, but he never showed up. This is similar to the situation involving Playboi Carti and Adin Ross, who are still in a bit of a public feud, to this day. Below, you can see that Vitaly had a vitriolic response to all of this that can certainly be classified as racism. As Vitaly told Myron from Fresh & Fit, Quavo's absence must have been a "black people thing."

Vitaly Goes After Quavo

The comment was uncalled for and fans on No Jumper noted as such. "Black people thing? Now I’m glad he took the money," one person said. "Bro had a chance of getting his bread back till he made that wild comment," said another. This was a common sentiment throughout the comments section and it is easy to see why. It just goes to show that these streamers just want clout, and do not care about the people they want to work with.