Quavo Threatened With Lawsuit After Allegedly Scamming Vitaly Out Of $50K

The Migos star pulled a no-show.

Vitaly links up with everybody. The YouTuber has build an entire industry around live streams in which rappers help him catch (and then humiliate) would-be predators. He did it with YG and Lil Pump. Migos superstar Quavo was supposed to be the next rapper to appear on a Vitaly stream, but he pulled a no-show at the last minute. So last minute, in fact, that Vitaly claims he already paid him $50K upfront to participate. Needless to say, the YouTuber was not happy. He's going as far as to claim he's taking legal action against Quavo as a result.

Vitaly broke the news that Quavo wasn't coming during a July 29th stream. He also made racial remarks about the rapper, which drew criticism from fans throughout the world. "So, Quavo is not coming," Vitaly announced. "No, he's not coming. He took our deposit, right? Yeah, of course, Black people thing." The YouTuber was so frustrated by the no-show that he urged viewers to harass the Migos rapper on social media. "Every Quavo post that goes on TikTok, everywhere, you guys say, 'Give Vitaly his money back,'" he requested. "That's not cool. Just taking my money like this." Vitaly decided to take matters into his own hands on August 2, however. He went on stream and announced plans to sue Quavo for bailing on his agreement.

Quavo Reportedly Bailed On A Planned Stream Appearance

Vitaly told viewers that he was getting in touch with the legal team of another controversial streamer, Adin Ross. "We are also getting Adin Ross' lawyers to pursue legal actions towards Quavo and his team," he noted. The YouTuber proceeded to disparage Quavo for his actions, claiming that he used to be a big fan of the rapper. "I've nothing against Quavo. I was the biggest fan," he added. "I'm not a fan anymore. I know one person isn't gonna make a difference, but it is gonna make a difference…"