Travis Scott, Quavo, Tom Brady & More Link Up For Beach Football Before Michael Rubin’s White Party

Michael Rubin is currently preparing to host his annual Independence Day white party, and as expected, it's already brought countless celebrities to the Hamptons. Earlier today, for example, he took to Instagram to share a fun clip of several of them playing beach football. Travis Scott, Quavo, Odell Beckham Jr., and more were wrapped up in the game. Others, like Druski, watched from a distance.
Fittingly, Tom Brady and CJ Stroud served as team captains, and they all seemed to take the game pretty seriously. Of course, they were also fully prepared for the evening's festivities, sporting all-white outfits. Check out the video below.
Tom Brady & CJ Stroud Serve As Team Captains For Pre-White Party Football Game
Fans are glad to see the hitmakers letting off some steam, as it's been an undoubtedly busy few months. Earlier this week, Quavo unleashed his eagerly anticipated "Tough" collaboration with Lana Del Rey, which has earned him a great deal of praise. As for Travis Scott, he's currently on the European leg of his "Circus Maximus" tour and is still hot off of performances in the Netherlands, Poland, and more. He also ran into a bit of legal trouble last month, when was arrested in Miami for alleged disorderly intoxication and trespassing.
Details of what led up to the arrest still remain a bit murky. According to reports, however, it all started with a minor disagreement on a yacht. Fortunately, he appeared to get over it pretty quickly, even launching merch featuring his mugshot the very same day. What do you think of Travis Scott, Quavo, CJ Stroud, Tom Brady, and more linking up for a game of beach football before Michael Rubin's annual white party? Are you looking forward to seeing who else pops out for the high-profile event? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.