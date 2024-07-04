Travis Scott, Quavo, Tom Brady & More Link Up For Beach Football Before Michael Rubin’s White Party

Michael Rubin is preparing to host his star-studded Independence Day bash in the Hamptons.

Michael Rubin is currently preparing to host his annual Independence Day white party, and as expected, it's already brought countless celebrities to the Hamptons. Earlier today, for example, he took to Instagram to share a fun clip of several of them playing beach football. Travis Scott, Quavo, Odell Beckham Jr., and more were wrapped up in the game. Others, like Druski, watched from a distance.

Fittingly, Tom Brady and CJ Stroud served as team captains, and they all seemed to take the game pretty seriously. Of course, they were also fully prepared for the evening's festivities, sporting all-white outfits. Check out the video below.

Fans are glad to see the hitmakers letting off some steam, as it's been an undoubtedly busy few months. Earlier this week, Quavo unleashed his eagerly anticipated "Tough" collaboration with Lana Del Rey, which has earned him a great deal of praise. As for Travis Scott, he's currently on the European leg of his "Circus Maximus" tour and is still hot off of performances in the Netherlands, Poland, and more. He also ran into a bit of legal trouble last month, when was arrested in Miami for alleged disorderly intoxication and trespassing.