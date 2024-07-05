Travis Scott & Jake Paul Link Up & Get Wild At Michael Rubin's White Party

There were way too many celebrities at Michael Rubin's bash to name, but Travis Scott and Jake Paul's link-up drew some laughs online.

Michael Rubin's White Party this year on Thursday (Fourth of July) was an absolute smash with far too many A-list stars to name in attendance. Drake was there, most likely coping through a great time with the release of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" music video dissing him into the dirt. But there were a lot of other celebrities there that weren't encumbered by rap beefs, including a new friend duo that provoked plenty of laughs on the Internet. Travis Scott and Jake Paul appeared in a viral clip, and the Houston rapper became particularly animated in a way that seemingly took Paul by surprise.

Furthermore, this is just one of many windows into this White Party, including Yeat's many link-ups, Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla's performance, and Druski chilling with Tom Brady and Leonardo DiCaprio. Before this event, Travis Scott played some beach football with Quavo, Brady, and more for some pre-party fun, and these crossovers are very cool to see. We can only wonder what else everyone got up to during the festivities. After all, there are way too many egos in the mix for some shenanigans to go unnoticed.

Travis Scott & Jake Paul Link Up

Of course, we can also imagine that Travis Scott was quite happy to pop out and see all his friends after some recent turbulence. In the past few weeks, some new details have emerged about his Miami arrest, including some sources who claim that the whole situation occurred due to forgotten items that he had left behind at a yacht. That was a pretty bizarre moment to witness, and fortunately it seems like La Flame avoided a big hassle and everything resolved smoothly. Just goes to show that some party animals need a downer before getting right back into the action.