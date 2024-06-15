Travis Scott Affirms "I'm Nothing" Without Don Toliver, SoFaygo, Sheck Wes, & CHASE B, Teases "JACKBOYS 2" At Summer Smash: Watch

Fans are ready for another Cactus Jack posse LP.

Travis Scott has become a global superstar due to his instantly recognizable sound and influence. After learning so much from Kanye West, he has taken that knowledge and applied it to create his own movement. That would be his Cactus Jack brand and label, which is now one of the biggest entities on hip-hop. From shoe collaborations to brand deals, it is about more than just the music for Travis. But the artists associated with this outfit have done a lot for the veteran multi-hyphenate, which is why Travis Scott gave them a shoutout at Summer Smash.

Him and his Southern hip-hop posse were the headlining acts at the Lyrical Lemonade-hosted music festival yesterday and they brought out a massive crowd. Joining him for the event were Don Toliver, underground sensation SoFaygo, Sheck Wes, and CHASE B. Performing on June 14 was great timing, as Don dropped HARDSTONE PSYCHO that same day. Right before the end of their jam-packed set, Travis Scott took some time to recognize his "gang members".

Travis Scott Shows Love To The Cactus Jack Family At Summer Smash

"I'm nothing without Sheck Wes... Don Toliver... SoFaygo, I’m nothing without Chase B. Without them, there is no me. Without y'all fans there is no me. I love y'all so motherf***in' much". That was not all worth noting, though. According to Our Generation Music, Scott revealed that the long-awaited sequel to JACKBOYS, JACKBOYS 2 is coming soon. "We been thinking about doing a JACKBOYS 2". The previous tape dropped in late 2019 and featured songs like "GATTI" and "OUT WEST" with Young Thug.