Travis Scott Confirms Anticipated "JACKBOYS 2" Album With Teaser

Travis Scott is in album mode, but we didn't expect that his sessions would include the sequel to the fan favorite group LP.

Travis Scott has excelled when it comes to establishing himself as a standalone artist. It's a testament to his vision, however, that he's been able to cultivate a group of artists under him as well. JACKBOYS was a compilation album that reveled in spacey, psych-trap and showcased the talents of Sofaygo, Don Toliver and Sheck Wes. It released in 2019, but has the honor of being the first number one Billboard album of the 2020s. Fans have been itching for a sequel, and we now have confirmation that it's on the way.

Text was broadcast on the side of a building. The text did not mince words, either. "What the f*ck is we doing?" asks the audio blasting over the speakers. Then, the text "JACKBOYS 2 is on the way" appears in a jittery pattern. It's the announcement fans have been waiting on, and it couldn't come at a better time given Travis Scott's current workflow. The rapper has made it clear that he's in the zone when it comes to recording new music. He recently told Billboard that he wants to push the boundaries of hip hop, and JACKBOYS is nothing if not a collective that melds different sounds.

Travis Scott New Album 2025

This is not the first time Travis Scott has teased the release of a JACKBOYS sequel. The rapper took the stage at Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash in 2024, and made it clear that he was eager to get back to work with his labelmates. "I'm nothing without Sheck Wes, I'm nothing without Don Toliver, I'm nothing without SoFaygo," he asserted. "I'm nothing without Chase B, I’m nothing without my gang members." He then dropped the bombshell: "[We've] been thinking about doing a JACKBOYS 2."

Don Toliver also drummed up excitement for the album in January. The rapper/singer reposted the trailer for the original JACKBOYS album on his Instagram. This got fans ready for news regarding a sequel. It did not happen for months. Now that we finally have confirmation, though, we can assume Toliver and Travis Scott knew something we didn't. We can't wait to hear how the collective's sound has changed over five years.

