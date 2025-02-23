Travis Scott Reveals The Most Memorable Moment Of His Career Comes From His Kids

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 117 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Travis Scott gets interviewed during warm ups before the start of the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on January 20, 2025.
Travis Scott has sold out worldwide but the best moment of his career happened before his L.A, show with no one around.

Travis Scott stood inside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, watching his children, Stormi and Aire, explore the stage before one of his biggest performances. The spectacle of a packed arena and flashing lights didn’t move him as much as sharing that moment with his kids. “As I walked through SoFi with my little ones, they climbed on stage,” Scott told Billboard. “My son—he can talk now—asked, ‘Who’s performing here?’ My daughter pointed at me and said, ‘Daddy!’ Then my son looked around and said, ‘All these people.’ I told him, ‘Yeah, it’s going to be crazy.’”

Watching them grasp his world on a deeper level was surreal. “He kept asking, ‘For real?’ and Stormi was describing the show,” Scott said. Selling out stadiums had always been his dream, but this time, it felt different. His children were witnessing his success firsthand. “I always wanted to play stadiums, and it was cool having them see and understand what I do,” he said. Scott shares Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3, with his former partner Kylie Jenner.

More: Travis Scott's Team Deny Rapper's Involvement In "Bogus" Lawsuit

Travis Scott's Biggest Moments In Music

During the interview, the Goosebumps rapper revealed that one of her favorite songs is "Mamacita" from his 2014 mixtape Days Before Rodeo. “I love it, man,” he said. “I still listen to that album, too. It just reassures me I’m not crazy. That track is hard. That’s how I know Stormi’s turnt. Of all my songs, she loves that one.” Scott laughed as he recalled the moment Stormi realized she was featured on his 2023 track "Thank God." “Now her new favorite song is "Thank God." "Maybe it’s because she’s on it,” he admitted. “She didn’t realize it until she heard the album. She was like, ‘That’s me!’ She knows every word.”

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s relationship, which spanned from 2017 to 2022, may have ended, but their co-parenting continues. Kylie Jenner has been in a relationship with actor Timothee Chalamet. Travis raps about the relationship on Utopia.

More: Travis Scott Watched Drake's Anita Max Win Tour On Facetime

[Via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Wireless Festival 2023 - Day 2 Music Concert Review: Travis Scott Turned So-Fi Stadium Into "Utopia" For A Night 4.3K
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet Pop Culture Stormi Webster Joins Travis Scott's "MAFIA" Performance During LA Tour Stop 678
London Celebrity Sightings - August 4, 2022 Relationships Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Doing Their "Best" To Co-Parent 1109
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Original Content The Jenner Effect: Kylie's Influence On Travis Scott 24.9K