Travis Scott Reveals The Most Memorable Moment Of His Career Comes From His Kids

Travis Scott stood inside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, watching his children, Stormi and Aire, explore the stage before one of his biggest performances. The spectacle of a packed arena and flashing lights didn’t move him as much as sharing that moment with his kids. “As I walked through SoFi with my little ones, they climbed on stage,” Scott told Billboard. “My son—he can talk now—asked, ‘Who’s performing here?’ My daughter pointed at me and said, ‘Daddy!’ Then my son looked around and said, ‘All these people.’ I told him, ‘Yeah, it’s going to be crazy.’”

Watching them grasp his world on a deeper level was surreal. “He kept asking, ‘For real?’ and Stormi was describing the show,” Scott said. Selling out stadiums had always been his dream, but this time, it felt different. His children were witnessing his success firsthand. “I always wanted to play stadiums, and it was cool having them see and understand what I do,” he said. Scott shares Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3, with his former partner Kylie Jenner.

Travis Scott's Biggest Moments In Music

During the interview, the Goosebumps rapper revealed that one of her favorite songs is "Mamacita" from his 2014 mixtape Days Before Rodeo. “I love it, man,” he said. “I still listen to that album, too. It just reassures me I’m not crazy. That track is hard. That’s how I know Stormi’s turnt. Of all my songs, she loves that one.” Scott laughed as he recalled the moment Stormi realized she was featured on his 2023 track "Thank God." “Now her new favorite song is "Thank God." "Maybe it’s because she’s on it,” he admitted. “She didn’t realize it until she heard the album. She was like, ‘That’s me!’ She knows every word.”