New Travis Scott & Playboi Carti Leak Surfaces Online After Their Summer Smash Sets

BYGabriel Bras Nevares1006 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Travis Scott Performs At The O2 Arena
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Travis Scott performs at The O2 Arena on August 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty Images)
Looks like Travis Scott and Playboi Carti's electric performances in Chicago inspired fans to dig deeper in the vault... for better or worse.

Travis Scott and Playboi Carti recently captivated Chicago fans with their Summer Smash Festival sets, and it seems like fans wanted more of where that came from. Moreover, a new leak surfaced online over the weekend titled "Problem Child," and follows a lot of the same aesthetic and songwriting cues from Carti's recent non-streaming singles. However, more melancholy string samples and synths, plus a sticky and dynamic melodic performance from La Flame, make this one of the more chill and low-key cuts out of this batch. Maybe it'll never see the official light of day, but if you're curious, you can check the leak out with the "Via" link below.

Furthermore, this also comes amid rumors that Playboi Carti might have been gearing up to drop something last night (Saturday, June 15). These came from DJ Swamp Izzo, who responded to DJ Akademiks' complaints about his rollout failing to result in anything concrete or develop itself. Clearly, that didn't end up happening, but maybe this Travis Scott collab is a coincidental remedy to this absence for leak heads? We'd rather we hear an artist's material when it comes out officially and pays them in its most complete and deliberate form, but sometimes you have to eat crackers when there's no bread.

Read More: Travis Scott & Playboi Carti's "FE!N" Played At White House, Seems To Drown Out Protests

Travis Scott & Playboi Carti Back In 2017

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 20: Playboi Carti, Travis Scott and Clay Evans attend a Party at Amora Lounge in the early hours of the morning on October 20, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Travis Scott had a blast at the Cactus Jack set at Summer Smash, during which he performed alongside Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, SoFaygo, and Chase B. "I'm nothing without Sheck Wes... Don Toliver... SoFaygo, I’m nothing without Chase B," he said of his "gang members" toward the end of their set. "Without them, there is no me. Without y'all fans, there is no me. I love y'all so motherf***ing much." "We been thinking about doing a JACKBOYS 2," the Houston rapper and producer also reportedly teased.

As for Playboi Carti, he's said he's "coming back" soon, although now that his Summer Smash set happened, we're back at square one. Did he mean that festival performance or will he actually return with new music soon? Either way, fans are still bumping these two artists every single day in droves, so whenever they choose to drop anything, there's going to be a rager for it. Travis Scott may have dropped UTOPIA just last year, but even that recency can't exclude him from hype conversations.

Read More: Travis Scott On "SNL": La Flame Taps Playboi Carti, Performs "MY EYES," And Acts In Music Video Skit

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace ParkMusicPlayboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, & Ariana Grande Leaker "King Bob" Hit With Wire Fraud And Identity Theft Charges1279
Dior Homme : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2022MusicTravis Scott & Live Nation Settle Nine Wrongful Death Lawsuits Over Astroworld Tragedy691
travis scott utopiaMusicNike Air Force 1 Low x Travis Scott "Utopia" Just Dropped12.6K
2024 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash FestivalMusicTravis Scott Affirms "I'm Nothing" Without Don Toliver, SoFaygo, Sheck Wes, & CHASE B, Teases "JACKBOYS 2" At Summer Smash: Watch2.2K