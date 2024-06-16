New Travis Scott & Playboi Carti Leak Surfaces Online After Their Summer Smash Sets

Looks like Travis Scott and Playboi Carti's electric performances in Chicago inspired fans to dig deeper in the vault... for better or worse.

Travis Scott and Playboi Carti recently captivated Chicago fans with their Summer Smash Festival sets, and it seems like fans wanted more of where that came from. Moreover, a new leak surfaced online over the weekend titled "Problem Child," and follows a lot of the same aesthetic and songwriting cues from Carti's recent non-streaming singles. However, more melancholy string samples and synths, plus a sticky and dynamic melodic performance from La Flame, make this one of the more chill and low-key cuts out of this batch. Maybe it'll never see the official light of day, but if you're curious, you can check the leak out with the "Via" link below.

Furthermore, this also comes amid rumors that Playboi Carti might have been gearing up to drop something last night (Saturday, June 15). These came from DJ Swamp Izzo, who responded to DJ Akademiks' complaints about his rollout failing to result in anything concrete or develop itself. Clearly, that didn't end up happening, but maybe this Travis Scott collab is a coincidental remedy to this absence for leak heads? We'd rather we hear an artist's material when it comes out officially and pays them in its most complete and deliberate form, but sometimes you have to eat crackers when there's no bread.

Travis Scott & Playboi Carti Back In 2017

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 20: Playboi Carti, Travis Scott and Clay Evans attend a Party at Amora Lounge in the early hours of the morning on October 20, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Travis Scott had a blast at the Cactus Jack set at Summer Smash, during which he performed alongside Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, SoFaygo, and Chase B. "I'm nothing without Sheck Wes... Don Toliver... SoFaygo, I’m nothing without Chase B," he said of his "gang members" toward the end of their set. "Without them, there is no me. Without y'all fans, there is no me. I love y'all so motherf***ing much." "We been thinking about doing a JACKBOYS 2," the Houston rapper and producer also reportedly teased.