Travis Scott & Playboi Carti's "FE!N" Played At White House, Seems To Drown Out Protests

Folks who saw coverage of this online noticed the "Free Gaza" message displayed in the video, and should consider the Capital Pride events.

For some reason, the White House seemingly played Travis Scott and Playboi Carti's "FE!N," which rang all around the surrounding area of Lafayette Square, or at least, from what a recently surfaced video can gather. Given that you can hear a lot of commotion and what sounds like chants in the background, plus the "Free Gaza" message that is displayed in the video, conspiracy theories emerged that officials played music to quell protestors calling for the United States to advocate for a ceasefire in the Israel and Palestine conflict. Thousands gathered around the government building, and since this clip is from the nighttime, it's unclear what the status of these protests were at the time.

In addition, it's important to consider that the city of Washington, D.C. celebrated its annual Capital Pride events this weekend as well, so there was a lot going on in the city both indifferent to and against government action. We can't confirm whether or not this was actually the case for Travis Scott and Playboi Carti's "FE!N," so take this interpretation with a grain of salt. What we do know is that the duo will both probably perform this song either together or separately at Chicago's Summer Smash festival from Lyrical Lemonade next week. As one of the most explosive mainstream rap hits of the past year, it should make for a pretty cool moment.

Travis Scott & Playboi Carti's "FE!N" Seemingly Played By The White House

Elsewhere, we're sure that Travis Scott and Playboi Carti will continue to stretch "FE!N" out to its maximum potential and replay value. They've played it over and over again at concerts, gave SNL a nice rendition, performed it at the Grammys, and so much more. Hopefully this White House cameo is all a big misunderstanding. Using that track as a way to silence protestors would be an ugly evolution for it.

Meanwhile, if you are still in the D.C. area -– whether you're protesting, celebrating Pride Month, or just going about your day -– we hope you stay safe and alert during this hectic time in the city. Keep fighting your good fight. If you're just a Travis Scott and Playboi Carti fan excited about a White House shoutout, we're sure that other collabs like this year's "Type S**t" with Metro Boomin and Future have you fiending for another. We'll see when's the next time that the "Green & Purple" duo connect.

