Sheck Wes Gives Fans A Banger With Distorted-Sounding Single "Beast"

Sheck Wes is an artist who takes long hiatuses.

Let us know what you think of this new Sheck Wes single, in the comments section down below. Are you still checking for Sheck after all of this time? What kind of musical evolution would you like to see from the artist, in the future? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

With this song, we get some production from F1lthy who made a name for himself with Whole Lotta Red. Given who is on production here, you can imagine what kind of single this is. The song has distorted passages that allow for Sheck Wes to shout and give his signature flow. This is a song made to be a banger, and Sheck certainly doesn't waste a single bar here.

Sheck Wes is an artist who made a name for himself with the song "Mo Bamba." Eventually, he delivered an album called Mud Boy back in 2018 while signed to Travis Scott . Overall, Sheck's approach to hip-hop was unique and fans enjoyed it. However, he kind of went ghost on the music world. He delivered some singles here and there and even had a scrapped verse on Travis Scott's "FE!N." With all of that being said, fans have been clamoring for some new music from Sheck Wes.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.