Sheck Wes Gives Fans A Banger With Distorted-Sounding Single "Beast"

Sheck Wes is an artist who made a name for himself with the song "Mo Bamba." Eventually, he delivered an album called Mud Boy back in 2018 while signed to Travis Scott. Overall, Sheck's approach to hip-hop was unique and fans enjoyed it. However, he kind of went ghost on the music world. He delivered some singles here and there and even had a scrapped verse on Travis Scott's "FE!N." With all of that being said, fans have been clamoring for some new music from Sheck Wes.
With this song, we get some production from F1lthy who made a name for himself with Whole Lotta Red. Given who is on production here, you can imagine what kind of single this is. The song has distorted passages that allow for Sheck Wes to shout and give his signature flow. This is a song made to be a banger, and Sheck certainly doesn't waste a single bar here.
Let us know what you think of this new Sheck Wes single, in the comments section down below. Are you still checking for Sheck after all of this time? What kind of musical evolution would you like to see from the artist, in the future? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.
Sheck Wes Returns
Quotable Lyrics:
I'm on nasty time when we meet (Yeah, bitch)
Lil Sheck Wes got a roster, it's elite (Ha)
My bitch don't wear no Fashion Nova, only JPG (Fleek)
Prada, Chanel, Gucci and Louis V' (Yeah, V)
She sucky sucky for the Van Cleef (Yeah)
How the fuck she stayin' so fleek?