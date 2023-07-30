Travis Scott Plays Unreleased Sheck Wes Verse On “FE!N,” Selling Ferrari For $4 Million

The “UTOPIA” track mainly features Playboi Carti, but there was a time when Mudboy had a more prominent appearance.

Among the numerous highlights on UTOPIA, “FE!N” certainly stands out as one of its oddest and most hype moments. Featuring Sheck Wes and Playboi Carti, the track sees Travis Scott conjure up another banger with soaring synths, a lot of atmosphere, and heavy-hitting drums. During a recent live performance of the track, though, La Flame played an unreleased verse from Mudboy that was apparently meant to make the final cut at one point. Moreover, it’s a good one, with a catchy flow and dynamic vocals, and makes his ad-libs on the released version sound tame by comparison. Considering that Wes is on the Cactus Jack label, they surely have a lot more heat in the vault.

However, this also speaks to one issue that a lot of people have with Travis Scott songs: sometimes, the features show up for far too little. Probably the most evident example of that on UTOPIA is Sampha on the gorgeous track “MY EYES,” who only comes in for about two bars. In addition, short passages from the likes of The Weeknd, Swae Lee, Bon Iver, and more left fans wanting more, which is probably best for Travis Scott. After all, it wouldn’t be too exciting if listeners didn’t want even more from him after a five-year gap between releases.

Travis Scott Previews Sheck Wes’ Verse On “FE!N”

Regardless, with this commercially successful and evolutionary phase in the Houston artist’s career, it seems like he wants to move beyond his past and make someone else a little more cash in the process. Recently, his all-red Ferrari went up for sale for a whopping $4 million, according to a TMZ report. Furthermore, Travis Scott purchased it back in 2019, and even predicted so with a line on his 2018 smash hit “SICKO MODE.” In it, he rapped about taking a LaFerrari to Jamba Juice, and though he previously traded this red one for another model, it’s somewhat immortalized with that cut.

La Flame’s Red Ferrari Selling For $4 Million

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old will likely make a lot more money with his recent merch drops. It’s not a Travis Scott album cycle without some products on a storefront, and the new designs and apparel certainly caught fans’ attention. With this new Sheck Wes verse creating rumors and desires for a deluxe version of UTOPIA, we’ll see how much longer he waits for another release. On that note, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on these artists.

