Drake Pops Out At Michael Rubin's White Party As Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Music Video Drops

We wonder if Drake heard that Kendrick Lamar's diss video dropped or if he was too distracted by having a great time.

Drake had a much better Fourth of July than most of us, popping out for Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's White Party this week for a great time. Moreover, new footage of a "Sticky" and "Wants And Needs" performance with Lil Baby emerged online, plus a picture of him with Rubin. However, it's still a bit unclear whether or not these new snaps are from this year or previous ones, as the 6ix God is a frequent guest at these parties, but most folks online seem to agree that these are all from 2024. Also, we do know that he got an official invite to the celebrations this year, so it all lines up.

Of course, there might have been something pretty big on Drake's mind around 7PM Eastern time, when Kendrick Lamar dropped the "Not Like Us" music video. In it, Kendrick features his family and co-director Dave Free to clap back at Drizzy's disses, locks up an owl in a cage, and parodies the "Family Matters" video at one point. It's a massive moment that is garnering a lot of hype right now for its clean visuals and victory lap attitude. As such, fans are speculating wildly on how the Toronto superstar must feel about all this, but he was clearly distracted by a great party, so who knows?

Drake At Michael Rubin's White Party

Elsewhere in this beef's post-conclusion run, Drake has been consistently trolling Kendrick Lamar and downplaying his disses and success, which we can't say we blame him for. After all, he might feel pretty vindicated these days after some OVO fans attacked Rick Ross in Vancouver, Canada recently due to a scuffle with them. That whole situation is still unclear, but folks have their theories that Rozay was actually the instigator. Either way, it's clear that not every battlefield will be a winning one for Kendrick.