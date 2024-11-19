Quavo Urges Donald Trump To Prioritize Gun Prevention Policies

He's been a passionate advocate.

Quavo may have built up a persona as a trapper in his music, but the Migos rapper has taken an upright stance against gun control in recent years. The death of the rapper's nephew, Takeoff, has motivated him to make a positive change in his community and the world as a whole. It's something that initially drew him to Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. Now that Donald Trump is set to become the next President, however, Quavo is making a similar plea to the Republican party.

TMZ caught up with the rapper to discuss the outcome of the recent election. Quavo made it clear that he wants to see positive change regardless of which party is in power. "I think [Harris] did a great job," the rapper said, when asked about the VP. "[The] foundation I was pushing was about gun violence, so I feel like whoever is in office needs to handle that problem." Quavo did not mention Trump by name, but he made it clear that he will not let his own political bias get in the way of U.S. progress. "It's a universal problem, so it doesn’t have any red or blue on there," the rapper asserted. "Gun violence [prevention] is for everybody and the world."

Read More: DDG Addresses Viral Quavo Beef Rumors After Kai Cenat Stream

Quavo Claimed Gun Prevention Transcends Party Colors

TMZ asked Quavo if he believes Donald Trump will back the same gun policies that Harris promoted. He didn't have a concrete answer (who would), but he did make it clear that is hopeful. "I feel like he should," he noted. "I feel like every president should." Quavo's passion for gun violence prevention has reached a height point in the last few months. Those who were previously unaware of the rapper's campaign were made aware by his appearance at a Harris campaign rally in August.