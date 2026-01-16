Fetty Wap & Masika Kalysha's Relationship Timeline

Three years after being taken into federal custody, Fetty Wap came home. His release was a surprise to fans and arrived abruptly, accompanied by photos and videos. Fetty was all smiles as he sat with his loved ones, but the feel-good moment didn't last long. Immediately after his release, Masika Kalysha, reality star and the mother of one of Fetty’s children, made her own appearance. In a now-deleted post, she called him a disappointment and suggested that freedom hadn’t taught him accountability.

To some, it looked like bitterness, but it wasn't shocking because this wasn't a new approach between the two. Their messy story is almost a decade long, and apparently, still unresolved. It began with music and reality TV, moved through pregnancy and paternity denials, and stalled in a cycle of co-parenting conflict that played out under the peering eyes of the public.

Love, Lust, & Reality TV

Fetty Wap was already a breakthrough star in 2015. His music was everywhere, and "Trap Queen" put him on the map. Around the same time, Masika Kalysha was already a reality television personality on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. Soon, the rumors began. Then, things came to a head on national television.

That same year, Fetty was also romantically linked to Alexis Skyy, a fellow Love & Hip Hop personality, and part of the tangle that would come to define this chapter of his life. A feud played out on the show after Masika accused Alexis of being involved with Fetty while she was pregnant. Alexis fired back, claiming Masika’s connection to him was less serious than it looked and that she was actually the other woman. These tit-for-tats became plotlines on VH1, played out as kitschy drama.

However, the drama around Fetty’s romantic life went beyond television feuds. When Masika announced she was pregnant in late 2015, Fetty’s response was hesitant, even hostile. He publicly questioned the paternity of her unborn child, demanding a test before he would accept responsibility. It was a move that flamed their disputes and fed tabloid narratives about “baby mama drama.”

Masika, for her part, pushed back hard. She later described their relationship as more than casual. That version conflicted with Fetty’s distance, but even he made appearances on Love & Hip Hop to say he wanted to co-parent peacefully.

Pregnancy & Paternity Issues

Masika announced she was carrying Fetty Wap’s child, and reactions flooded in quickly. Their dynamic was already tense, made messier by the reality TV machine. Masika held her ground on Love & Hip Hop. She was fighting on multiple fronts against public scrutiny, Fetty’s dismissiveness, and Alexis Skyy.

What complicated everything was that Alexis would later have a child of her own and name Fetty as the father. That tension lingered for years until a DNA test proved otherwise. He wasn’t the father. Yet, by the time that truth surfaced, the damage had already been done. Masika had spent years being dismissed, while Fetty moved through the drama without ever really answering for what started it.

Khari Barbie Maxwell was born in March 2016. Eventually, Fetty acknowledged his child with Masika as his daughter, but she would fire off a flurry of accusations about his parenting and lack of attention in Khari's life.

Social Media Clashes & Co-Parenting Struggles

After their daughter arrived, the conversations between Masika Kalysha and Fetty Wap moved through social media. Instead of private text messages or phone calls, they broadcast their tiffs for anyone to scroll past or screenshot.

More recently, after Fetty Wap’s release from prison, Masika’s response was scathing. On X/Twitter, she wrote things like, “How you get out and be an immediate disappointment?” and, “1st day out and still a b*tch ass n*gga. Go back.” She doubled down with another post saying, “I don’t play about my babies and idgaf who don’t like it. My kids have been through enough! Let my babies down and you gonna see a different side of me.”

Fans and commentators could see it all play out. Fetty even addressed the controversy on The Breakfast Club after the social media storm, saying he had “nothing negative” to say about Masika. He added he was thankful she helped him keep his connection with their daughter while he was incarcerated, emphasizing that “time” was the most important thing he could give his children.

Prison & Personal Turning Points

Between 2020 and 2022, the volume of coverage of Fetty Wap and Masika Kalysha’s public conflict decreased. The direct shots faded, and the subtweets slowed. Masika seemed to pivot her focus. She leaned into motherhood, posted more about business moves than personal feuds, although they still existed, and distanced herself from the Love & Hip Hop machine that had made her a flashpoint for on-screen drama.

Fetty Wap, meanwhile, was still making music, but the momentum had changed. The hits that once put him on every chart had slowed to a trickle. He was still performing, but the momentum seemed to slow. The "My Way" hitmaker's career wasn’t charting like it once had. Then came the indictment, federal charges that connected him to a drug trafficking ring. The allegations were heavy and would change the direction of Fetty's life.

He pleaded guilty in August 2022 to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, including cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl. In May 2023, he was sentenced to six years in federal prison. During his time inside, Masika didn’t say much. That silence felt deliberate because while he was inside, she was still raising their daughter. Masika was still fielding questions and watching her child grow up with a father whose very presence had become a hashtag or headline.

"You know, it is still taking a lot to get used to," Masika explained during an interview with The Neighborhood Talk. "It's the new norm, which I'm not ready to accept that. You know, and it's just... my daughter, she's seven. So it really affects her. But we're working with it, we're working together, they communicate very often. We're just trying to figure out the healthiest way to manage this until he comes home."

Who Owns The Narrative?

This feud was a fracture in their relationship that kept opening, year after year, under the weight of unspoken things. It would be easy to reduce this to drama or to ask why they couldn’t just get along for the sake of the child. That would ignore what was happening underneath it all. How one parent’s absence can reshape the other’s entire life, and how years of unaddressed harm don’t just go away when the cameras do.