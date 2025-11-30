Masika Kalysha Defends Dating HoodTrophy Bino After Husband's Death

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 843 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Masika Kalysha Defends HoodTrophy Bino Husband Death Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Masika Kalysha attends RED HOT Fifty Birthday Celebration For Tameka "Tiny" Harris on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images) 2O24PRINCEWILLIAMSWWW.ATLpics.Net.
Masika Kalysha and Chrisean Rock's ex HoodTrophy Bino have denied that their relationship is just a PR stunt.

Masika Kalysha has been through a lot of drama in her life, whether that's with her past partners or conflicts in the reality TV world. However, she's getting a lot of flack right now for her current relationship with Chrisean Rock's ex boyfriend HoodTrophy Bino, considering that her estranged husband Jamar Champ passed away a month ago.

Following Chrisean Rock and HoodTrophy Bino's relationship drama, fans were surprised to see him pop out with Masika online. But according to Bossip, this quickly turned into vitriol from folks accusing her of clout-chasing her previous expressions about Jamar's passing.

Regardless, during an Instagram Live session, the new couple denied claims that this was just a PR stunt. But during another IG livestream caught by Livebitez on Twitter, the Love & Hip Hop alum specifically responded to fans criticizing her for presumably moving on fast and seeking false pity from the Internet.

Masika Kalysha defended her decision by explaining that she and Champ had been separated for years before his passing. Also, she clapped back at folks calling out her social media posts about the funeral and invalidating her emotions. The Chicago native spoke on how much she cried and will continue to cry for Jamar, emphasizing that a new relationship doesn't invalidate her grief... And vice versa.

Elsewhere, Kalysha also caught heat from her ex partner Rayface, who launched similar allegations against her. "Y’all better PRAY you have a wife that’s going to take care of EVERYTHING FOR YOU even if you’ve BEEN separated with a divorce pending!" she expressed on social media as a potential indirect response. "Out of respect for my late husband I won’t speak on THAT BUT YOU WEIRD A** CLOUT CHASING N***AS KNOW!!! How f***ing dare you."

Read More: Chrisean Rock Threatens HoodTrophy Bino Amid Explosive Breakup Drama

Fetty Wap Relationship

For those unaware, Masika Kalysha's previous relationships include rapper Fetty Wap, with whom she shares a child. A few years ago, she reflected on the possibility of taking their daughter to prison to visit him.

"You know, it is still taking a lot to get used to," Masika shared about the experience. "It's the new norm, which I'm not ready to accept that. You know, and it's just... my daughter, she's seven. So it really affects her. But we're working with it, we're working together, they communicate very often. We're just trying to figure out the healthiest way to manage this until he comes home."

Read More: Masika Kalysha Blasts Jess Hilarious For Calling Her Fetty Wap's "Alleged Baby Mama"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Fetty Wap Baby Mama Daughter Prison Visit Relationships Fetty Wap's Baby Mama Reflects On Taking Daughter On Prison Visit To See Him 3.9K
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Gram Fetty Wap Called A "Toxic Trash Ass N*gga" By Baby Mama Masika Kalysha 9.3K
Moula Mondays Hosted By Hazel E And Alexis Skyy Gossip Hazel-E Accuses Ray J Of Setting Her Up For Masika Kalysha Fight 1.5K
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images News Fetty Wap Hit With Paternity Test & Possible Child Support 276
Comments 0