Masika Kalysha Defends Dating HoodTrophy Bino After Husband's Death

Masika Kalysha has been through a lot of drama in her life, whether that's with her past partners or conflicts in the reality TV world. However, she's getting a lot of flack right now for her current relationship with Chrisean Rock's ex boyfriend HoodTrophy Bino, considering that her estranged husband Jamar Champ passed away a month ago.

Following Chrisean Rock and HoodTrophy Bino's relationship drama, fans were surprised to see him pop out with Masika online. But according to Bossip, this quickly turned into vitriol from folks accusing her of clout-chasing her previous expressions about Jamar's passing.

Regardless, during an Instagram Live session, the new couple denied claims that this was just a PR stunt. But during another IG livestream caught by Livebitez on Twitter, the Love & Hip Hop alum specifically responded to fans criticizing her for presumably moving on fast and seeking false pity from the Internet.

Masika Kalysha defended her decision by explaining that she and Champ had been separated for years before his passing. Also, she clapped back at folks calling out her social media posts about the funeral and invalidating her emotions. The Chicago native spoke on how much she cried and will continue to cry for Jamar, emphasizing that a new relationship doesn't invalidate her grief... And vice versa.

Elsewhere, Kalysha also caught heat from her ex partner Rayface, who launched similar allegations against her. "Y’all better PRAY you have a wife that’s going to take care of EVERYTHING FOR YOU even if you’ve BEEN separated with a divorce pending!" she expressed on social media as a potential indirect response. "Out of respect for my late husband I won’t speak on THAT BUT YOU WEIRD A** CLOUT CHASING N***AS KNOW!!! How f***ing dare you."

Read More: Chrisean Rock Threatens HoodTrophy Bino Amid Explosive Breakup Drama

Fetty Wap Relationship

For those unaware, Masika Kalysha's previous relationships include rapper Fetty Wap, with whom she shares a child. A few years ago, she reflected on the possibility of taking their daughter to prison to visit him.