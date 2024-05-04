Hazel-E Accuses Ray J Of Setting Her Up For Masika Kalysha Fight

Moula Mondays Hosted By Hazel E And Alexis Skyy
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 07: Hazel-E attends Moula Mondays Hosted By Hazel E And Alexis Skyy at The Diamond District on August 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Someone tried to speak to Hazel-E while she was ranting about the alleged situation on Instagram Live, but they didn't explain much.

Hazel-E and Masika Kalysha have had their fair share of disagreements in the past, but it looks like a recent and alleged one might've caught them by surprise even with their history. Well, we at least know that one of the parties feels that way, and she's demanding answers. Moreover, Hazel recently went on Instagram Live to claim that Ray J set her up for a pool fight with Masika, which was then interrupted by a man who tried to calm her down and explain the situation. It's unclear exactly who this is, although the entertainment figure suggested that this is one of Ray's managers.

Furthermore, these are all still accusations at the end of the day, none of which saw confirmation or denial by other sources at press time. Whoever this mystery man is, though, he tried to explain to Hazel-E that he and Ray J did their part to seemingly try to rein in Masika Kalysha's behavior. It all seems like a pretty complicated web for unknown reasons, but there's actually some bizarre connections here that date circumstances like this back a couple of years, at least. Back around August of 2022, Masika sued Hazel and the Zeus Network over an alleged brawl for $6 million.

Hazel-E Wants To Talk To Ray J About Allegedly Setting Up A Fight With Masika Kalysha

Meanwhile, even Ray J himself has some more tea to handle when it comes to the rift between Hazel-E and Masika Kalysha. For example, Masika asked Ray if he regrets having relations with Hazel "decades ago," and he pretty much ducked the question. There's clearly a lot of tension here that kept its fire and animosity for years at this point. Hopefully the next time that they meet, everyone is exactly on the same page as to what would go down.

Aside from the Hazel-E and Masika Kalysha situation, Ray J caused some more stir recently with headlines wholly of his own doing. He recently admitted that his face tattoos, which prompted a lot of concerned conversations, were fake. When it comes to that saga, it's unclear how much of it is engagement baiting and how much of it was genuine. But maybe all these situations blur the line between those just a little too much.

