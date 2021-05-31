Alexis Skyy
- Pop CultureBrittany Renner's Body Count Confession Doesn't Have Alexis Skyy's Approval: "Be A Quiet Wh*re"Despite her criticism, Alexis insists that she's not being judgemental of Brittany's sexual history.By Hayley Hynes
- GramAlexis Skyy Calls Out BD, Addresses Previously Naming Fetty Wap As Daughter's FatherShe claims Brandon Medford hasn't seen his daughter in 5 months, hasn't returned calls, and went out knowing little Alaiya was in the hospital.By Erika Marie
- GramAlexis Skyy Accused Of Keeping Woman's $1150 After Recovery House Closed DownSkyy responded to a woman claiming she paid to recover from surgery at Skyy's business only to later find the website and IG page was shut down. By Erika Marie
- GramAlexis Skyy Denies Shading Ari Fletcher: "Not Beefing With Anyone"She was quick to jump online and dispell any rumors about Moneybagg Yo's girlfriend.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAkbar V & Alexis Skyy Have Heated Wig-Snatching AltercationAkbar V claims she snatched the ponytail off of Alexis Skyy's head at Saucy Santana's party last night.By Alex Zidel
- BeefAlexis Skyy & Akbar V Fight On Social Media With Accusations Of STDs, Drug AbuseThe former friends are airing out one another's alleged dirty laundry in yet another vicious social media battle.By Erika Marie
- GramAlexis Skyy Labels Her Daughter’s Dad A "Deadbeat"Alexis Skyy slammed her daughter's father for being a "deadbeat."By Cole Blake
- GramAlexis Skyy Responds To Alleged Ex-Employee Who Claims Paycheck BouncedThe woman shared her TikTok story, stating she was being paid below minimum wage & her last paycheck bounced. Alexis accused her of clout chasing.By Erika Marie
- MusicDrake Rents Out Miami Dave & Buster's For Huge Party With Future, Alexis Skyy & MoreDrake brought out over a thousand people for a private party at the Dolphin Mall Dave & Buster's in Miami.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureAlexis Skyy Curves Akbar V’s Apology For Coming At Her Special Needs DaughterAlexis Skyy and Akbar V’s beef continues.By Taya Coates
- GramAkbar V Apologizes To Alexis Skyy: "I'm Going To Get The Help I Need"The rapper called Skyy's special needs daughter "brain dead" and "r*tarded," but Akbar now says she's regretful.By Erika Marie
- GramAkbar V Trolled With "Notice To Vacate" Philly After Fight With Alexis SkyyShe responded saying she's still in the city and "ain't got touched."By Erika Marie
- GramAkbar V Gets Slammed For Calling Alexis Skyy's Special Needs Daughter "R*tarded"Akbar also accused Alexis of being on drugs while she was pregnant, but the father of the little girl responded that is completely false.By Erika Marie
- GramAkbar V Almost Gets Into Altercation With Alexis Skyy & Lira GaloreVideos of the chaos have gone viral as Akbar states Alexis & Lira aren't "safe in Atlanta."By Erika Marie