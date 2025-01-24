Alexis Skyy Slams Ex-Assistant After Alleged Jumping Footage Surfaces

BY Caroline Fisher 950 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
REVOLT WORLD x Walmart 2023
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Alexis Skyy attends REVOLT WORLD x Walmart 2023 at Pangaea Studios on September 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for REVOLT)
Alexis Skyy has shared her side of the story.

Earlier this week, surveillance footage of Alexis Skyy and her associates allegedly jumping her ex-assistant Anthony Gaskin in October was obtained by TMZ. In it, she appears to confront Gaskin in the hallway of an apartment complex. She allegedly punches him before two other individuals get involved. According to the outlet, Skyy has been named as a suspect for a simple assault in a police report. She's also accused of leaving the scene before officers arrived.

Shortly after the incident, Gaskin took to social media to reveal his injuries. In a series of posts, he alleged that Skyy and another woman hit him before a man kicked him and fractured his rib. He even alleged that one of his teeth got knocked out amid the chaos. In response, Skyy spoke to The Shade Room, alleging that Gaskin had hit her weeks prior.

Read More: Alexis Skyy Walks Back Support Of Donald Trump After His Controversial Take On Education

Alexis Skyy Accuses Anthony Gaskin Of Throwing Air Freshener At Her & More Before Alleged Jumping Incident

"He is sitting playing the whole victim like he has real mental health issues," she alleged at the time, "He needs to keep his mouth shut. He is a whole man, idc gay or not, he hit me in my face in front of my kid. Everyone in the industry knows he runs his mouth nonstop, and I was the only one giving still giving him a chance." Now, Skyy has hopped online once again to tell her side of the story.

Skyy alleges that this was far from their first issue. She accuses Gaskin of throwing an air freshener at her, borrowing clothes without permission, using her credit card, and more. "You have a lot of legal actions against you right now," she stated. "So while you're playing and trying to attack me, it's a whole new year... If this is the fame that you want we're gonna spill the whole truth."

Read More: Alexis Skyy Apologizes To Mendeecees Harris & Yandy Smith For Friend’s Cheating Allegations

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images Original Content Who Is Alexis Skyy? Everything You Need To Know 29.1K
BET+ "Diarra from Detroit" Atlanta Screening TV Alexis Skyy Apologizes To Mendeecees Harris & Yandy Smith For Friend’s Cheating Allegations 39.5K
Randy Shropshire / Stringer / Getty Images Gram Alexis Skyy Responds To Alleged Ex-Employee Who Claims Paycheck Bounced 2.7K
Noam Galai / Stringer / Getty Images Gram Alexis Skyy Calls Out BD, Addresses Previously Naming Fetty Wap As Daughter's Father 14.3K