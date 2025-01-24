Alexis Skyy Slams Ex-Assistant After Alleged Jumping Footage Surfaces

Earlier this week, surveillance footage of Alexis Skyy and her associates allegedly jumping her ex-assistant Anthony Gaskin in October was obtained by TMZ. In it, she appears to confront Gaskin in the hallway of an apartment complex. She allegedly punches him before two other individuals get involved. According to the outlet, Skyy has been named as a suspect for a simple assault in a police report. She's also accused of leaving the scene before officers arrived.

Shortly after the incident, Gaskin took to social media to reveal his injuries. In a series of posts, he alleged that Skyy and another woman hit him before a man kicked him and fractured his rib. He even alleged that one of his teeth got knocked out amid the chaos. In response, Skyy spoke to The Shade Room, alleging that Gaskin had hit her weeks prior.

Alexis Skyy Accuses Anthony Gaskin Of Throwing Air Freshener At Her & More Before Alleged Jumping Incident

"He is sitting playing the whole victim like he has real mental health issues," she alleged at the time, "He needs to keep his mouth shut. He is a whole man, idc gay or not, he hit me in my face in front of my kid. Everyone in the industry knows he runs his mouth nonstop, and I was the only one giving still giving him a chance." Now, Skyy has hopped online once again to tell her side of the story.