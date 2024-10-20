Alexis Skyy Walks Back Support Of Donald Trump After His Controverisal Take On Education

Alexis Skyy has changed her mind.

Alexis Skyy is backing away from her previous support of Donald Trump after learning about the former President's recent plan for the Department of Education. Taking to her Instagram Story on Saturday, she provided an update on her plan for the upcoming election.

“The interview I did regarding voting was done prior to Trump’s statement on the Department of Education. Initially, I wanted to vote for Trump for my own personal reasons. After familiarizing myself with both candidates, I will no longer be voting for him,” she wrote.

Alexis Skyy Attends "Diarra From Detroit" Screening

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 04: TV personality Alexis Skyy attends the Atlanta screening of BET+ "Diarra from Detroit" at Silverspot Cinema at The Battery Atlanta on March 04, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET+)

Trump most recently commented on his plan for the DOE during an appearance on Fox News' Fox & Friends. “We’re going to take the Department of Education and close it. I’m going to close it,” Trump said. His statement during that interview echoed a speech he gave during a rally in Wisconsin, last month. “I say it all the time, I’m dying to get back to do this. We will ultimately eliminate the federal Department of Education,” he said at the time, as caught by CNN. “We will drain the government education swamp and stop the abuse of your taxpayer dollars to indoctrinate America’s youth with all sorts of things that you don’t want to have our youth hearing."

Alexis Skyy Clarifies Stance On Donald Trump

Check out Skyy's latest post about Donald Trump as caught by The Shade Room below. It comes after Trump hosted a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday and brought out Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell. Be on the lookout for further updates on Alexis Skyy and the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.