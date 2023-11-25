Brittany Renner's Body Count Confession Doesn't Have Alexis Skyy's Approval: "Be A Quiet Wh*re"

Despite her criticism, Alexis insists that she's not being judgemental of Brittany's sexual history.

Not only does Brittany Renner know how to get the conversation around her going, but the mother of one also tends to engage in antics that have people talking about her long after headlines begin to come out. She's grown substantially over the past few years and certainly doesn't share her body as freely as before. However, Renner did reveal how many people she's slept with in her life a few months ago, sparking a huge debate across social media. Some were quick to shame her for the 35 notches on her bedpost, while others couldn't care less about what other people do behind closed doors.

For the most part, Renner doesn't seem ashamed of her past, though she does regret so many of them being one-night stands. "I still have to wear those, you know what I mean?" she reflected during her infamous interview on The Fan Bus. For the most part, the entertainment industry has moved on from the gossip, though Alexis Skyy spoke on the situation in a recent interview, seemingly shaming the model for speaking on her promiscuous pursuits.

Alexis Skyy Denies Judging Brittany Renner

"That's not nobody's business," Skyy insisted of others sharing too much information with the world. "Listen, I don't judge nobody. I'm not judging her, I'm just saying like, she can be a wh*ore – just be a quiet wh*re." According to the controversial content creator, being an "undercover freak" is the way to go, instead of putting your personal life on blast. "That's nasty to me... I don't think that's cute, or even tasteful, for a man to hear... I don't know her, I just don't care for the things that come out of her mouth," Alexis noted in the clip above.

Though talking about sex is far more normalized than it once was, Brittany Renner has still faced a ridiculous amount of backlash for being open about her number of past partners. Among people calling her names is Brooke Bailey, who specifically called the reality star a "wh*re shaped like a little boy" during their explosive fight earlier this year. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

