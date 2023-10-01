Brittany Renner Reveals Downside Of Being With Three Men In A Day

Brittany Renner's extensive love life has been the subject of much debate recently, which has turned quite unfairly against her. Whether it's people shaming her for her promiscuity or trolling her for her emotions, a lot of her testimony has kind of backfired for the wrong reasons. In fact, it seems like plenty of folks forgot about a pretty important part of the reality star's conversation with Shannon Sharpe. While talking about her "body count," she revealed that she learned the hard way of the consequences of sleeping with three men in under 24 hours. Needless to say, it's not pretty, and it goes to show that Renner isn't boasting as much as she is reflecting.

"I can actually recall a point that's perfecter you. There is a video I did in my car where I was talking about how I had sex with, what was it, three men in a day?" Brittany Renner told Sharpe, who recalled her confession. "Then I ended up getting a yeast infection. I came off pretty unscathed for just a yeast infection. Did I think about the ramifications of telling people that I had sex with multiple men? Yes, I don't care, it's the truth. If you don't see me as a potential dating person, then great. One less heart to break. Leave me alone, and I'm going to continue."

Brittany Renner Speaks On Her Yeast Infection

Still, all this conversation had many other celebrities coming to Brittany Renner's defense. For example, Maino told TMZ that people should stop "slut-shaming" the "Basketball Wives" alum and making a big deal out of her personal life. In addition, people like Sukihana also defended her choices. All in all, there's clearly a lot more to discuss and learn from this than just a number.

Meanwhile, the Mississippi native also spoke on how she regrets a lot of her "body count" being one-night stands. We're sure that this won't bring this hullabaloo to a full stop, but hopefully people look at the wider picture more. After all, no one should be reduced to the people they get with. On that note, stick around on HNHH for more news and updates on Brittany Renner.

