infection
- Pop CultureBrittany Renner Reveals Downside Of Being With Three Men In A DayThe model, media personality, and reality television star unfortunately learned the hard way that people have to be careful with each other.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMadonna Goes Back Home After Hospitalization Over Bacterial InfectionWhile reports indicate she fortunately feels better, this throws a wrench into her upcoming tour.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureYNW Melly Asks For Medical Furlough After Diamond Teeth Cause Chronic InfectionMelly's diamond crowns "require constant upkeep" that he's not getting behind bars, resulting in "extreme pain" for the 23-year-old.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBill Clinton Admitted To Hospital To Treat Non-COVID-Related Illness: ReportHis physicians have released a joint statement on the former president's condition and recovery.By Erika Marie
- TV"Ultimate Slip 'N Slide" Crew Come Down With "Explosive Diarrhea"Members of the crew of NBC's "Ultimate Slip 'N Slide" all contracted the parasite giardia while on set.By Joe Abrams
- MusicTokyo Jetz Has Tested Positive For CoronavirusTokyo Jetz revealed that she's tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing symptoms like fever, body aches, cough, sore throat, and more.By Lynn S.
- MusicIce-T Lends Support To Scarface Following Coronavirus DiagnosisIce-T sent some well wishes to his old friend Scarface, after the Geto Boys MC revealed he had tested positive for coronavirus.By Lynn S.
- SocietyEighth US Case Of Deadly Coronavirus Found In BostonThe infection grows in the United States.By Cole Blake
- SportsAlex Smith Explains Life-Threatening Injury: "Very Much Lucky To Be Alive"Alex Smith opens up about his life-threatening injury.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureZac Efron Hospitalized With Deadly Infection While Filming "Killing Zac Efron”: ReportZac had to be transported to a hospital in Australia, according to reports.By Lynn S.
- RandomR. Kelly Really Just Missed Court Because Of His Toenails...We need a second docu-series on this.By Alex Zidel
- SportsFormer NFL QB Jared Lorenzen Passes Away At 38: ReportToday is a sad day for the NFL community.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTinashe Poses With Mcdonald's Meal Amidst Faecal Matter OutbreakThe restaurant is shifting the discussion with sponsored posts.By Zaynab
- LifeMcDonald's Faecal Matter Issue: Salad Outbreak Causes 395 Cases Of IllnessCustomers might want to stay away from them salads for their health's sake.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentAmy Schumer Hospitalized For Kidney Infection Amid Press Tour For New FilmThe comedienne is recovering after receiving immediate medical attention. By David Saric