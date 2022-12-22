Brittany Renner may very well be one of the most polarizing public figures in popular culture right now. The 30-year-old author and entrepreneur first rose to prominence after her breakup with PJ Tucker went viral in 2021. Since then, Renner has continuously been criticized for allegedly grooming the Charlotte Hornets player, but she has denied those accusations. In fact, Renner has been able to build quite the platform for herself.

For her most recent interview, Brittany Renner made an appearance on the JustPearlyThings YouTube channel. Once again, the controversial star defended her character by denying that her relationship with PJ Washington was predatory. However, Renner also shocked viewers by criticizing her own sexual history. Surprisingly, Brittany Renner even went as far as to call some of her past sexual relations “repulsive” and “disgusting.”

ATLANTA, GA – MARCH 10: Brittany Renner attends a Party at Gold Room on March 10, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Brittany Renner explains why she regrets some of the sex she’s had in the past.

Roughly 30 minutes into the interview, Brittany Renner expressed disappointment in some of her past sex-related decisions. She cited soul ties and spiritual unification as reasons why she wishes she had been more careful when choosing sexual partners.

“I hate how I’ve allowed myself to be used by men. And that came from a lack of self-worth,” Renner stated. “I did not understand my value that I was born with. I didn’t. And I gave…Again. People look at sex differently, but sex is spiritual unification. At the end of the day, I don’t care how you spin it.”

“It’s spiritual unification,” she continued. “And people that I shared my body with — when I think about my list — it’s repulsive. Because they didn’t deserve it. But that was an outcome of me discounting my worth. And it’s disgusting. I hate even having that spiritual tie in any type of way. But yeah, I would absolutely change, sexually, how I move around.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Renner discusses the public’s framing of her and PJ Washington’s age gap, single motherhood, and more. You can check out her full SIT-DOWN interview JustPearlyThings below.

What are your thoughts on Brittany Renner’s latest interview? Give us your takes in the comment section, and keep it locked to HNHH.

[via]