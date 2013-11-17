philippines
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 Low “Philippines” Coming SoonThe Air Jordan 1 Low gets a colorful By Ben Atkinson
- SportsManny Pacquiao Concedes Philippines Presidential Race Amid Huge BlowoutManny Pacquiao had no chance of winning.By Alexander Cole
- SportsManny Pacquiao To Run For Philippines PresidencyManny Pacquiao's name will be on the ballot in May when the Philippines elect a new president.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureMilitary Plane Crash In The Philippines Leaves At Least 45 People DeadA Philippine C-130 military aircraft carrying troops unexpectedly crashed in the Philippines on Sunday.By Joshua Robinson
- SneakersAir Jordan 4 "Manila" Dropping In Insanely Limited QuantitiesThis Air Jordan 4 will help commemorate the opening of the new Jordan Store in Manila.By Alexander Cole
- RandomPhilippine President Threatens To Shoot Citizens Violating COVID-19 QuarantinePhilippine President Rodrigo Duterte has issued a controversial statement claiming that anyone seen violating quarantine orders will be shot.By Erika Marie
- SocietyThousands Evacuate As Massive Volcano Erupts In PhilippinesThousands are being evacuated.By Cole Blake
- SportsManny Pacquiao Ends Keith Thurman's Undefeated Streak, Clinches WBC TitleManny Pacquiao put on a vintage performance before a packed crowd at MGM Grand.By Devin Ch
- Sports50 Cent Clowns Floyd Mayweather Over Showdown With "Filipina In Manila"50 Cent loads up on his targets of the week.By Devin Ch
- SneakersA$AP Rocky Heated After Fan Tries To Steal His Shoe On StageA$AP Rocky was performing in the Philippines when a fan tried to steal his sneaker.By Alex Zidel
- SportsManny Pacquiao Returns In WBA World Title Fight Against Lucas MathysseManny Pacquiao fights for the WBA Welterweight Title tonight on ESPN+.By Devin Ch
- SportsThon Maker Involved In Insane Basketball Brawl During FIBA Qualifying MatchThe entire bench got involved. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicChris Brown Sues Philippines Promoter For Alleged Extortion PlotChris Brown is reportedly suing a Philippines promoter for an alleged extortion plot against him.By Kevin Goddard
- Editor's PickKanye West Says The Taylor Swift Line On "Famous" Helped Him Beat Writer's BlockAfter performing "Famous" for the first time in the Philippines, Kanye West segues into an emotional speech about overcoming writer's block, a battle that began after his run-in with Taylor Swift at the 2009 VMAs. By Angus Walker
- NewsChris Brown Begs To Leave The PhilippinesChris Brown does not like it in the Philippines.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsChris Brown Barred From Leaving Philippines, Breezy RespondsChris Brown is reportedly not allowed to leave the Philippines.By Rose Lilah
- NewsDiddy's Children Send Supplies To Philippine Victims Of Typhoon Haiyan [Update: Game Donates $10,000 To Typhoon Relief]Diddy's children are sending supplies to victims of Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines. By hnhh