The Game & Wack 100 Smack Up An Alleged Pedophile While Streaming With Vitaly

The Game and Wack 100 are two personalities that have been known for saying exactly what they think. Overall, hip-hop fans are well-acquainted with them, and there is no doubt they would be great people to collaborate with. Kick streamer Vitaly seems to agree with that assessment. We know this because recently, Vitaly had both of them on his stream for a pedophile hunter segment. Most of Vitalys content is centered around this sort of thing, although there have been allegations of staging things for clout.

Regardless, The Game and Wack were on Vitaly's stream, and in the clip below, you can see The Game confront an alleged child predator in the bathroom. The man in question was accused of trying to meet with a 15-year-old boy. Although it is unclear whether or not this was truly staged, The Game ended up smacking the man in the face. This made for some viral content as a clip from the stream made its way to Twitter for all to see.

There has been quite a bit of controversy surrounding Vitaly and these viral streams. Ultimately, it is easy to see why. Overall, Vitaly has been accused of faking pranks back in the day when he was one of the biggest prank channels on YouTube. Now that he is on Kick, the same allegations have come his way. Only time will tell whether or not he is able to prove that what he is doing is 100 percent real. Because of his past, there will always likely be skepticism.

Let us know what you think about this, in the comments section down below. Do you every watch these kinds of streams? Do you believe that it is scripted or at least a little bit performative in some way?