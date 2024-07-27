Wack 100 Thinks Diddy Will End Up Behind Bars

2018 Fox Network Upfront
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Sean "Diddy" Combs attend 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)
Wack 100 expects Diddy to cooperate with the authorities.

Wack 100 discussed the possible legal trouble Diddy could be facing during a recent interview with VladTV. In doing so, he theorized that the Bad Boy mogul will end up behind bars if he faces federal charges. Homeland Security previously searched his homes in Los Angeles and Miami on March 25. According to CNN, the case stems from various sexual assault allegations Diddy is facing in civil court.

The conversation began with the two discussing the reports that Diddy is apparently selling his home in Los Angeles for $70 million and his decision to scrub his Instagram. As for whether Wack expects Diddy to end up in prison, he said: "If they charge him federally, I believe the only way he will not go to prison for the time that they wanna give him, is if he starts giving them something, if he starts cooperating. At this point, I could be wrong, if they tell Diddy, 'You want this 30 to do 27 or this 10 to do 7, but we need this, this, and this, which we know you know about, I think Diddy's gonna cooperate."

Authorities Raid Diddy's Home In Miami

TOPSHOT - Homeland Security Investigation agents are seen at the entrance of US producer and musician Sean "Diddy" Combs's home at Star Island in Miami Beach on March 25, 2024. Homes belonging to Sean "Diddy" Combs were being raided by federal agents, media reported on March 25, with the US hip hop mogul at the center of sex trafficking and sex assault lawsuits. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

From there, the two suggested that Diddy should move to Russia to avoid the possible drama altogether. "He might need to get out of here. It's over with. You're done," Wack remarked. Diddy's far from the only topic Wack and Vlad discussed. They also spoke about Keefe D’s bailing hearing, Polo G, and more.

Wack 100 Speaks Out On Diddy

Check out Wack's full comments on Diddy with DJ Vlad above. Diddy has denied all of the accusations he's faced in recent months and hasn't been charged with any crimes. Be on the lookout for further updates on Wack 100 and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

