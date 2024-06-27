Keefe D Denied Bond Despite Wack 100’s Best Efforts

Wack 100 tried to pay for around 15 percent of Keefe D's bond, but the judge in the Tupac murder case thinks Wack's not being honest.

The murder trial of Tupac Shakur, for which Duane "Keefe D" Davis is the accused defendant, took a pretty strange turn concerning Davis' bond. Moreover, for those unaware, Wack 100 tried to pay for 15 percent of his bond, but it seems like these very efforts caused a downfall. The judge in this case, Carli Kierny, ruled that the defense failed to prove that they obtained the bail money through legitimate means, particularly concerning Wack's portion. Given this Wednesday ruling (June 26), Keefe D will remain behind bars until the trial kicks off in November, its currently scheduled start date.

"It’s only $75,000," Wack 100 had told DJ Vlad earlier in June about paying for a percentage of Keefe D's $750,000 bond. "I’ve been thinking about going to get him with the stipulations that I’ll do the series on it." Wack, real name Cash Jones, appeared in court this week to argue that this move wasn't based on business dealings, and that it was an innocent "gift" for the suspect. But when prosecutors brought up this VladTV interview, this painted the notion that he tried to capitalize on Keefe's situation with a series.

Keefe D In Court

TOPSHOT - Duane "Keefe D" Davis, 60, appears in a Las Vegas court on October 19, 2023 for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. (Photo by John Locher / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LOCHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"That’s what I said to Vlad, but Keefe D is already involved with somebody," Wack 100 posited to the Clark County, Nevada court in his defense. "I have no contracts with him. Before you go on Vlad, you have a discussion about what you’re going to talk about and what needs to be said to draw up views. There’s nothing about Vlad and nothing about YouTube that says that we’re being truthful about what we’re saying for entertainment."

"You got to remember, this s**t can set you up for the rest of your life," Wack 100 allegedly told Keefe D in a supposedly recorded phone call. "I will get you out and then we’ll sit down and talk about all that." "While Mr. Jones testified he was bonding out Mr. Davis because Mr. Davis was fighting cancer and had been a pillar of the community, his previous interviews with VladTV suggested another motive," Jude Kierny ruled the following day. She determined that the defense brought forth "insufficient" proof of the bond money's cleanliness.