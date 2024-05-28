Wack 100 Explains Why He Thinks Diddy Is Going To Prison

BYGabriel Bras Nevares666 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Game's Release Of "Drillmatic"
VENICE, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 12: The Game, Hit-Boy and Wack 100 attend The Game's release of "Drillmatic" at the Gall3ry By Koll3ctiff on August 12, 2022 in Venice, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

During his most recent interview with DJ Vlad, Wack 100 warned that Diddy's alleged connections to drug trafficking could be scary.

Wack 100, like many other celebrities and regular folk online, has been commenting a lot on the various lawsuits against Diddy for alleged sexual assault, abuse, and sex trafficking. However, he has a very particular reason as to why he thinks that the Bad Boy mogul might face jail time that doesn't have much to do with the current narrative against him. Moreover, the music executive gave his theory during his most recent interview with DJ Vlad, who recently uploaded a clip of it to the VladTV YouTube channel. Wack explained that one particular issue could rope Sean Combs into a scheme that goes far beyond just rap music or the entertainment world.

To sum it up, Wack 100 posits that Diddy is allegedly a drug mule that has the ability to testify whether or not they gave substances for him to distribute, use, or give away. This, in his view, would make the New York native liable for ten to 15 years in prison if these drug trafficking allegations are true, which they have not been confirmed as at press time. In addition, Wack also spoke on Cassie's alleged cooperation with federal authorities, which he thinks won't help his case at all. Finally, he theorized that supposed links to underage individuals could pose entirely new legal ramifications that would only further serve to taint Puff Daddy's image.

Read More: Drake Could Sue Kendrick Lamar For Alleged Defamation Over “Pedophile” Accusation, Wack 100 & DJ Vlad Theorize

"Diddy," Wack 100 began a video reacting to the footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway. "I just seen that video. You's a b***h a** n***a. And I hope, if whatever happens to you happens to you, I hope Big Freddy and Deebo Eddie strap your a** down. And I hope nobody come help your a**. It's going down. You did this."

Meanwhile, Wack 100's other conspiracy theories involve Megan Thee Stallion allegedly lying about the Tory Lanez shooting. "Meg’s a liar,” he told Hollywood Unlocked's Jason lee. “Oh it’s f***ed up, [the pieces of evidence] are coming out one way or another. They’re just delaying it because they’re trying to get it in court. If they can’t get it in court, it’s going to hit the net. And when it hits the net, they’re going to see that it’s an innocent man in jail."

Read More: Tory Lanez “Antagonized” Megan Thee Stallion Amid Legal Battle, Wack 100 Alleges

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At The Target Center In MinneapolisMusicWack 100 Believes Megan Thee Stallion Is A Liar & Will Be Exposed Soon Over Tory Lanez Case2.8K
The Game Hosts Special Screening Of His New Film "The Making of The Documentary 2"MusicWack 100 Obliterates Diddy After Disturbing Footage Surfaces7.3K
DJ Stevie J Birthday Celebration Hosted By Tory LanezMusicTory Lanez "Antagonized" Megan Thee Stallion Amid Legal Battle, Wack 100 Alleges7.3K
Los Angeles Lakers v Toronto RaptorsMusicDrake Could Sue Kendrick Lamar For Alleged Defamation Over “Pedophile” Accusation, Wack 100 & DJ Vlad Theorize23.8K