Ty Dolla Sign & Vitaly Throw A Grenade At Alleged Predator While Pedophile Hunting In LA

Ty Dolla Sign is a very interesting artist. Overall, he is supposed to be working on Vultures 2 with Kanye West. In fact, the album was supposed to be released on Friday. However, it never actually came out. Ultimately, some believe that was a solid decision when you consider the fact that Kendrick Lamar and Drake are the main event in hip-hop right now. Some are even saying that it would be best for every other artist to just fall back for at least two more weeks. Otherwise, their songs and projects will get buried.

Recently, Ty Dolla showcased his versatility as a creator. Over the weekend, he found himself on a Kick stream with OG prank YouTuber Vitaly. The two were out in Los Angeles where they went pedophile hunting. This is essentially the act of posing as young girls online to meet up with older men. Although these types of videos and live streams make for great content, they can sometimes devolve into vigilante missions without a true purpose. In the video below, you can see Ty and Vitaly chasing down an alleged predator, and they eventually corner him against a wall. This subsequently leads to them throwing a fake grenade that detonates just a bit of smoke.

Ty Dolla Sign x Vitaly

Ty Dolla Sign and Vitaly found other alleged predators. However, this was not a good stream in the end as it almost ended with a murder live on camera. While speaking with a man in his 70s, a random passerby came out of nowhere and punched the old man in the face. He fell to the ground and cracked his head open. Some speculated that the man passed away, however, others claim that he is still alive. Needless to say, this stream was not a good look for Kick, and an even more bizarre look for Ty and his brand.

Let us know what you think of Ty Dolla Sign linking up with Vitaly, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this was a good move for him? Do you watch Pedo Hunter content, or do you feel like professionals should be doing it all instead?

