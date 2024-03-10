Ty Dolla Sign Clarifies "Vultures 2" Album Cover

Ty Dolla $ign has revealed that he is the individual who appears on the cover of Vultures 2. A masked Ty stands against the same background used for the cover of Vultures 1. Furthermore, Ty is seen holding a picture of his incarcerated brother.

Kanye West posted the cover earlier this weekend. However, fans were not overly receptive to an album cover with no album to listen to. "Vultures 2 or GTA 6 dropping first?" asked one fan, referencing the equally tortured development of Rockstar's open-world game. For context, GTA 6 is scheduled to drop in 2025. "Blud hasn't mixed/mastered a single track from Vultures 2 yet," theorized another fan. Despite this, some fans were excited and pointed to next week's Rolling Loud California, despite West and Ty Dolla $ign not being listed as performers at the event. When do you think Vultures 2 will finally drop? Let us know in the comments.

Furthermore, Kanye has gone pretty hard with the cover art for the long-awaited Vultures project. Last month, West unveiled the intense cover art for "Carnival", one of the standout tracks from Vultures 1. Designed by noted Canadian artist Jon Rafman, the cover art for "Carnival" depicts a close-up of a screaming and bloodied skinhead. Rafman also created the AI-generated music video for "Vultures (Havoc Version)" which was released alongside the album.

"Carnival" features Playboi Carti and Rich the Kid. As mentioned, it is widely considered one of the best tracks on Vultures 1. Many people have already called it the best song of 2024. However, the song proved controversial even before it was released. A version heard at a listening party in Chicago earned the ire of Ozzy Osbourne due to an uncleared sample of Black Sabbath. A later version at a Long Island listening party used a sample of Kanye's "Hell of a life", which interpolates the same Black Sabbath song.

