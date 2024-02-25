Timbaland Says "Vultures 2" Is "On The Way"

Timbaland has announced that Vultures 2 is "on the way" in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Prior to the release of Vultures 1, Timbaland confirmed he was a producer on what is expected to be a trilogy of albums over the next few months. There is a wealth of songs, including a "Everybody" featuring Charlie Wilson and a Backstreet Boys sample, that people have been eager to hear since they were omitted from Vultures 1.

However, for the time being, Vultures 1 will only enjoy a single week atop the Billboard Album 200. 2093, the latest album from breakout star Yeat, is expected to debut atop the Billboard Album 200. According to Hits Daily Double, 2093 is projected to sell around 72,600 units in its first week, which should be enough to deny Vultures 1 a second week at the top of the chart. However, it is not going to be a runaway debut for Yeat. Vultures 1 is projected to sell a little over 72,400 units in its second week. 2093 is light on features but does have tracks with Future, Lil Wayne, and Drake.

Kanye West's "Carnival" Gets Intense Cover Art

Meanwhile, Kanye West recently unveiled the intense cover art for "Carnival", one of the standout tracks from Vultures 1. Designed by noted Canadian artist Jon Rafman, the cover art for "Carnival" depicts a close-up of a screaming and bloodied skinhead. Rafman also created the AI-generated music video for "Vultures (Havoc Version)" which was released alongside the album. "Carnival" debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Carnival" features Playboi Carti and Rich the Kid. As mentioned, it is widely considered one of the best tracks on Vultures 1. Many people have already called it the best song of 2024. However, the song proved controversial even before it was released. A version heard at a listening party in Chicago earned the ire of Ozzy Osbourne due to an uncleared sample of Black Sabbath. A later version at a Long Island listening party used a sample of Kanye's "Hell of a life", which interpolates the same Black Sabbath song.

