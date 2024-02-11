Kanye West Prices All "Vultures 1" Merch $20, But There's A Catch

Kanye West has shocked fans by pricing all items on his Yeezy store, including his newly-released Yeezy Pods, at $20. It's a surprise move that took fans by surprise across social media. However, fans noted that there was a catch. "I was bouuta order but when i saw that shipping is 50 dollaz i was like naahhh 😭," one fan explained. "I paid $200 for pods and now they $20 is this a fucking joke????" complained another. Meanwhile, other fans theorized that the pricing was to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of Kanye's debut album.

Vultures 1 is stacked with talent, featuring nine features. The first feature of Vultures 1 is India Love on "Keys To My Life". Two songs later, Kanye is joined by his daughter North West for "Talking/Once Again". That is followed by an appearance from Freddie Gibbs on "Back To Me". Tracks 7 and 8 are another pair of back-to-back features, with Nipsey Hussle & YG appearing on "Do It" and Quavo featuring on "Paperwork". The final four features can be found between tracks 10 and 13. There are two appearances by Playboi Carti - "Fuk Sum" (also featuring Travis Scott) and "Carnival" (also featuring Rich The Kid). Meanwhile, Chris Brown adds his vocals to "Beg Forgiveness". Finally, there is the album's namesake, which features Lil Durk & Bump J.

Kanye West Drops New Vultures 1 Cover But Fans Still Have Issues

Meanwhile, late on Saturday night, Kanye West dropped a new version of the cover art for his album, Vultures 1. The Jason Vorhees-esque hockey mask won by a figure on the album cover has been changed from white to black. However, the change was not the one that more modest fans were hoping for. Many fans still had issues with the scantily clad Bianca Censori who also appears on the cover. "How am I supposed to play this in my car and my mom sees this album cover," one fan asked. "Wasn’t he complaining about his baby momma being too sexual to raise his kids," noted another. "Salam brother Kanye, can we please get a Halal version of the cover. Thank you," requested a third.

Last week, Kanye posted an image to his Instagram story of himself and Censori showing off their respective phone backgrounds. West's was a picture of Censori wearing a leather bikini. Meanwhile, Censori's was a picture of someone dressed as Jason Vorhees. While Censori appears to be topless on the cover of Vultures 1, it is now relatively evident that the innocuous photo was a backdoor teaser for the cover art.

