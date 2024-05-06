Rick Ross Rips Into Drake Following "The Heart Part 6," Claims Rapper Did A Horrible Job Of Addressing Pedophile Allegations

Rick Ross has been a huge figure in the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud. Overall, Ross has acted as the correspondent who is working the scene. Every single time someone drops a song, Ross is there to comment on it. Of course, this weekend, he was rejoicing as Lamar dropped off "Meet The Grahams" and a follow-up bomb with "Not Like Us." However, on Sunday, Drake came through with "The Heart Part 6" which was his way of addressing the pedophile allegations that Kendrick has been touting.

As it turns out, Ross was not a fan of Drake and his response. Instead, he seemed to clown it quite a bit after the fact. Throughout the new song, Drizzy took aim at the pedophile allegations. In fact, the artist claimed that he couldn't be messing with teenagers because he is too famous. If it were true, he would be arrested by now. Overall, this was an odd angle to take, and many on social media have stated as such. Meanwhile, Ross is in agreement that Drake should have gone with another approach.

Rick Ross Responds

“I just wanna make this clear, white boy. You said if you was fucking young girls you’d promise you would have been arrested. Whoever wrote that for you should have put more thought into that," Ross said. “White boy, it’s your writers. Whatever message you translated to them, that wasn’t the way they was supposed to do that. And as a writer, went it come to pedophilia, you gotta remove yourself from that. White boy, that wasn’t the line right there. We keeping Drake away from the car show ’cause the kids are welcome. Nobody with that background shall be allowed on the Promise Land premises.”

