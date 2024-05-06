Rick Ross Rips Into Drake Following "The Heart Part 6," Claims Rapper Did A Horrible Job Of Addressing Pedophile Allegations

BYAlexander Cole2.2K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Miami Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Rick Ross performs at the 2024 Miami Jazz In The Gardens Festival at Hard Rock Stadium on March 09, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)

Rick Ross has declared a winner.

Rick Ross has been a huge figure in the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud. Overall, Ross has acted as the correspondent who is working the scene. Every single time someone drops a song, Ross is there to comment on it. Of course, this weekend, he was rejoicing as Lamar dropped off "Meet The Grahams" and a follow-up bomb with "Not Like Us." However, on Sunday, Drake came through with "The Heart Part 6" which was his way of addressing the pedophile allegations that Kendrick has been touting.

As it turns out, Ross was not a fan of Drake and his response. Instead, he seemed to clown it quite a bit after the fact. Throughout the new song, Drizzy took aim at the pedophile allegations. In fact, the artist claimed that he couldn't be messing with teenagers because he is too famous. If it were true, he would be arrested by now. Overall, this was an odd angle to take, and many on social media have stated as such. Meanwhile, Ross is in agreement that Drake should have gone with another approach.

Read More: Rick Ross Lookalike Fools Fan On Vacation

Rick Ross Responds

“I just wanna make this clear, white boy. You said if you was fucking young girls you’d promise you would have been arrested. Whoever wrote that for you should have put more thought into that," Ross said. “White boy, it’s your writers. Whatever message you translated to them, that wasn’t the way they was supposed to do that. And as a writer, went it come to pedophilia, you gotta remove yourself from that. White boy, that wasn’t the line right there. We keeping Drake away from the car show ’cause the kids are welcome. Nobody with that background shall be allowed on the Promise Land premises.”

Be sure to let us know what you think about this response from Rick Ross, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that he has been doing way too much throughout this feud? Who do you think won between Kendrick Lamar and Drake? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: What Is Rick Ross' Best-Selling Album?

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
BET Awards 2022 - Red CarpetMusicDJ Akademiks Claims Rick Ross' Drake Diss Was Better Than Kendrick Lamar's, Ross Responds6.7K
Rick Ross x Joy To The Polls Pop-Up PerformanceMusicRick Ross Vibes Out To Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss After OVO Boss Invites Cristina Mackey To His Show5.5K
2022 InvestFestMusicRick Ross Takes Aim At 1090 Jake Following Recent Threats Amid Drake Feud4.5K
6th Annual Pornhub AwardsMusicRick Ross Calls Drake Washed, Claimed OVO Hush Is A Ghostwriter4.6K