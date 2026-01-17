NBA YoungBoy Holds A$AP Rocky From Top Spot On Apple Music Chart

BY Zachary Horvath
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during the MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
NBA YoungBoy's "Slime Cry" is proving to be stiff competition to A$AP Rocky's "Don't Be Dumb" despite the former's busy 2025.

NBA YoungBoy continues to dominate regardless of the circumstances. After failing to drop Slime Cry at the end of November, he instead decided to release it the same day as A$AP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb. On top of that, YB already treated his rabid fanbase to three tapes last year.

But not only is there no release fatigue, but the fierce competition from an eagerly awaited LP isn't getting in his way from reaching the mountaintop. Per Kurrco, the Louisiana native currently has the number one tape on U.S. Apple Music across all genres.

Rocky is just behind him at number two, but still, this is quite the accomplishment. There's a great chance that these two will be tussling in the week ahead, as well as for the top spot on the Hot 200.

Per a recent press release, Rocky may have the leg up in that contest, though. Prior to Don't Be Dumb's release on Friday, it already sold 130,000 physical copies thanks solely to the stock of vinyl available.

YB usually does his work on streaming platforms exclusively, so we will have to see where he sits heading into the first week of tracking. Now that Billboard and YouTube aren't collaborating in regard to streams, it will be interesting to see if that affects YB as well.

NBA YoungBoy Sets RIAA Record

He's up there, reportedly in possession of over 16 billion views per The Hype Magazine. With all that being said, buckle up for the first entertaining sales and streams battle of 2026.

But this isn't the only achievement that YB is celebrating right now. Yesterday, thanks to the 26-year-old receiving 36 new plaques from the RIAA, he's now the most certified rapper ever. He holds 126 in total, and with another new album out, he's got the chance to add to that total soon.

YoungBoy's Slime Cry does have an absurd number of songs on it too (30) making that reality even more likely.

