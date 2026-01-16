Ludacris Will No Longer Perform At MAGA-Adjacent Country Festival

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ludacris Will No Longer Perform MAGA Adjacent Country Festival
Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Rapper Ludacris performs at Polk Place on the UNC campus before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Ludacris dropped out of this year's "Rock The Country" lineup, which last year had Donald Trump himself introduce headliner Kid Rock.

The Rock The Country music festival caused some hip-hop controversy this year when they revealed Nelly and Ludacris as performers. With a shifting line-up, the country-music festival will take place in eight small United States towns on multiple weekends from May 1 through September 12. Founded in 2024 by Kid Rock, the festival has drawn some controversy for its unofficial associations with U.S. President Donald Trump and his supporters, which had rappers like Luda caught in heavy backlash.

Nelly has supported Donald Trump before, so he did not garner the same level of shock and disappointment from many fans. However, according to a Rolling Stone report, the Champaign native has now dropped out of the festival. A Rock The Country representative confirmed this and told the outlet to seek out his team "for any additional comments," which they did. According to Luda's representative, his inclusion on the lineup was "a mix-up," adding that "lines got crossed, and he wasn’t supposed to be on there."

To be clear, the Rock The Country festival is not a political event in any way, nor does it explicitly align itself professionally or ideologically with Trump and the MAGA movement. But previous iterations did hold some political weight.

For example, Donald Trump himself presented headliner Kid Rock last year with a video message at the festival, telling the crowd to "fight" and "win for the American people." In 2024, Gavin Adcock went off on then-president Joe Biden, shouting "F**k you Joe Biden, you c**k-sucking motherf***er" onstage.

Read More: Stephen A. Smith Loves Being On The Wrong Side Of History

Why Did Ludacris Drop Out Of Rock The Country?

Still, at press time, we don't have much of a deeper explanation from the "44 Bars" MC himself or his team regarding the specific circumstances of his drop-out. Maybe it was a scheduling or communication conflict as the statement to Rolling Stone suggests, or maybe the hip-hop fan backlash grew strong enough to cause a reversal. Either way, fans would still appreciate a more thorough message.

For those unaware, Ludacris and Nelly have performed together before, specifically at a set from Jermaine Dupri at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards. They were celebrating the 30th anniversary of So So Def Recordings.

Read More: The MAGAfication Of Nicki Minaj

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head
Comments 1