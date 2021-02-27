maga supporters
- AnticsBandman Kevo Tattoos Kobe Bryant & Kanye West’s Face On His LegThe Chicago rapper added more portraits to his "WLM" sleeve. By Lamar Banks
- EntertainmentKanye West Talks MAGA, 'White Lives Matter' & More On Fox News: “It Was Funny”The rapper also criticized his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. By Lamar Banks
- CrimeCardi B & Her Sister File Motion To Dismiss MAGA Supporters Lawsuit: ReportCardi B and her sister want the defamation suit filed against them by MAGA supporters thrown out. By Aron A.