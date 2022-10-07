Kanye West summed up a weeks worth of controversy on Thursday (October 6) during a sit down with Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson on Fox. During the live interview, the fashion designer spoke about everything from his support of former POTUS Donald Trump to his ex-wife’s relationship with the Clintons.

The 45-year old rapper, who wore a lanyard with a photograph of a baby’s ultrasound during the interview, also opened up about pro-life beliefs. “It just represents life. I’m pro-life,” he told Tucker. “I don’t care about people’s responses, but I care about the fact that there are more Black babies being aborted than born in New York City at this point.”

Donald Trump & Kanye West

On his relationship with Trump and the infamous MAGA hat, Ye continued, “My so-called friends/handlers around me told me if I said that I liked Trump that my career would be over. That my life would be over. They said stuff like people get killed for wearing a hat like that. They threatened my life.”

The father-of-four also spoke about his pride in designing the controversial “White Lives Matter” tee for his Yeezy Season 9 collection. “My dad is an educated ex-Black Panther and he put a text to me today. He said, ‘White Lives Matter hahaha.’ And I said I thought the shirt was a funny shirt. I thought the idea of me wearing it was funny. And I said, ‘Dad, why do you think it’s funny?’ And he said, ‘Just a Black man stating the obvious.’”

Kanye didn’t leave the interview without mention of his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian’s social beliefs. “Kim is Christian, but she has people who want her to go to Interview magazine and put her ass out,” West said. “She’s a 40-year-old woman with four black children. This is how fashion treats you.”

Check out more moments from the interview below.