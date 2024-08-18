Kanye West Greets A Big Group Of Trump Supporters Cheering Him On In Beverly Hills

BYGabriel Bras Nevares374 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West and Bianca Censori Arrive In Tokyo
NARITA, JAPAN - JUNE 09: Bianca Censori and Kanye West are seen upon arrival at Narita International Airport on June 09, 2024 in Narita, Japan. (Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage/Getty Images)
Bianca Censori was also there when Kanye West stopped on the side of the road to soak in some adoration from Trump die-hards.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were strolling around Beverly Hills on Saturday (August 17) in a Cybertruck when they ran into a very curious sight. However, it was actually this curious sight that reacted excitedly when they spotted the couple, as a group of Trump supporters quickly swarmed the vehicle when they realized who was inside. It's unclear if this group was at a rally of some sort, a casual gathering, a protest, or some other form of organized activity. Nevertheless, they started chanting Ye's name, and he drove off when it became more about him than about old Donald. We know that he seemed to continue to support the convicted former president this year, so maybe they're still buddy-buddy.

Donald Trump, on the other hand, recently made a blunt statement about Kanye West on Adin Ross' stream. "He’s very complicated," he said of the Chicago artist during his sit-down with Ross. "He’s a really nice guy. But he can get himself into trouble and get some other people, but you know. He’s got a good heart, he does. But he’s complicated."

Read More: Kanye West Allegedly Obsessed With Getting Bianca Censori Pregnant

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Overwhelmed By Trump Supporters

Elsewhere, Kanye West fans are witnessing yet another album cycle update itself in real time thanks to some new VULTURES 2 changes. Sadly for him and Ty Dolla $ign, these tweaks and fixes haven't really turned people around when it comes to their assessment of the project's quality. Many fans think that this is one of the more disappointing releases in the Ye catalog, and certainly one of the most unkempt. We'll see if the third installment ever comes, but after these divisive drops, we know that many fans would rather just have him and Ty leave that in the vault.

Meanwhile, some other musical tweaks on Taylor Swift's behalf suggest that she sent some shade Kanye West's way on her new updated album. Particularly, it's seemingly a reference to Kim Kardashian. But that's mostly speculative despite their long history of beef, a history that makes it pretty hard to see this song title change as anything but a subliminal. Regardless, this Trump-related interaction shows that Ye still has some pull within that crowd for better or worse, and hopefully this doesn't energize him to fire back in the same way he has for the past two years or so.

Read More: Kanye West Allegedly Gave Milo Yiannopoulos A Physical N-Word Pass

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...