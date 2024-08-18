Kanye West Greets A Big Group Of Trump Supporters Cheering Him On In Beverly Hills

Bianca Censori was also there when Kanye West stopped on the side of the road to soak in some adoration from Trump die-hards.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were strolling around Beverly Hills on Saturday (August 17) in a Cybertruck when they ran into a very curious sight. However, it was actually this curious sight that reacted excitedly when they spotted the couple, as a group of Trump supporters quickly swarmed the vehicle when they realized who was inside. It's unclear if this group was at a rally of some sort, a casual gathering, a protest, or some other form of organized activity. Nevertheless, they started chanting Ye's name, and he drove off when it became more about him than about old Donald. We know that he seemed to continue to support the convicted former president this year, so maybe they're still buddy-buddy.

Donald Trump, on the other hand, recently made a blunt statement about Kanye West on Adin Ross' stream. "He’s very complicated," he said of the Chicago artist during his sit-down with Ross. "He’s a really nice guy. But he can get himself into trouble and get some other people, but you know. He’s got a good heart, he does. But he’s complicated."

Read More: Kanye West Allegedly Obsessed With Getting Bianca Censori Pregnant

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Overwhelmed By Trump Supporters

Elsewhere, Kanye West fans are witnessing yet another album cycle update itself in real time thanks to some new VULTURES 2 changes. Sadly for him and Ty Dolla $ign, these tweaks and fixes haven't really turned people around when it comes to their assessment of the project's quality. Many fans think that this is one of the more disappointing releases in the Ye catalog, and certainly one of the most unkempt. We'll see if the third installment ever comes, but after these divisive drops, we know that many fans would rather just have him and Ty leave that in the vault.